Because you can always add a plus to all our looks, on these dates when the style to close the year requires our greatest attention, there is nothing like appealing to the quality of the accessories, That is why, taking a look at the H&M sales, we select these leather accessories that are sure to be the ideal gift (even for ourselves) due to the elegance and durability of the leather.

Gloves, wallets, bags and small sizes of leather goods are part of this selection of premium leather items, with which your look will be complete and your Christmas gifts covered.

Chelsea boot in black leather





Because the basics of all life can have their deluxe version, we have these chelsea boots in black leather that will go perfectly with your party looks and also for the office because of its lustrous skin that will add formality to any style.

You find them reduced from 79.99 to 63.99 euros.

Shiny leather Chelsea boots with side elastics and back loop. Organic cotton lining and leather insoles.

Brown leather wallet





Made from material discarded from Italian fur factories, This wallet is the ultimate sophistication of upcycling applied to an accessory. Its brown leather is incredible to the touch and its internal compartments are ideal for carrying all your cards.

You find it reduced from 19.99 to 11.99 euros.

Small soft leather wallet with one outer compartment, one banknote compartment and six card slots. Read: Seven styles of coats that we have seen in the street style and are in El Corte Inglés for an affordable price

Leather gloves with wool lining





The brown color of the leather of these gloves make them the perfect complement that your camel coat needed, and is that the fusion of textures with the wool lining They make them a formidable bet for cold days.

You find them reduced from 29.99 to 17.99 euros.

Soft leather gloves with ribbed cuffs and a soft wool blend lining.

Black leather card holder





To carry your business cards, or those with which you pay for all your purchases, this black card holder made with pieces of Italian leather It is one more accessory that you should take with you.

You find it reduced from 14.99 to 8.99 euros.

Classic leather card holder with three slots. Made in Sweden with reused pieces of Italian leather that take on new life.

Brown soft leather toiletry bag





An ideal complement to load all our personal products: this distressed metal zip leather toiletry bag and square construction will be a unique gift.

You find it reduced from 29.99 to 17.99 euros.

Soft leather toiletry bag with an interior compartment. Zipper at the top that extends down the sides for easy access.

Images | Facebook | H&M

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.