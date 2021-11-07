Black Friday is coming and more than one is sure that he is preparing his wish list to get everything we want at a discount. One of the products that each year at this time becomes a top seller is undoubtedly the kitchen robot.

The good news is that on Amazon we can already find a large selection of the most interesting on the market (Taurus, Cecotec or Moulinex are some of the most popular brands) at a discount, no need to wait until the end of November. These are some examples:

Cecotec 8590

We start with one of the most popular, the Mambo de Cecotec 8590 of national design, a multifunction model of the most complete in the house since it has up to 30 functions: chops, chops, grinds, sautées, grinds, reheats, whisk, steam cooks, among others.

In addition to all these functions, it incorporates a weighing scale and brings a 3.3-liter stainless steel jug. The MamboMix kneading spoon and a boiling basket to prepare up to 4 preparations at the same time. We have it on Amazon today for 339 228 euros.





Cecotec Mambo 8590 Multifunction Kitchen Robot, MamboMix Spoon, 30 Functions, Integrated Scale, Stainless Steel Jug, Dishwasher Safe, 3.3l Capacity, Boiling Certillo, Recipe Book

Moulinex Maxichef Advanced

The food processor that boasts the Amazon’s Choices black label of recommendation and an average rating of 4.5 stars among more than 1,400 previous buyers, is this Moulinex Maxichef Advanced.

A simple model that, although it does not process food (or chop, or crush, for example) will allow you to cook a wide variety of dishes comfortably, easily and quickly. It has 45 cooking programs and a function to keep your dishes warm for up to 24 hours. It is also dishwasher safe. In addition, it is one of the cheapest, we have it for 129.99 99.90 euros.





Moulinex Maxichef Advance MK8121 – Food processor with 45 cooking programs, 5 liter capacity, programmable up to 24 hours, bowl with capacity for up to 4 people, programmable delayed function

Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition

Taurus is also among the favorite brands for kitchen machines and the MyCook Touch Black Edition it is one of those in the best position. A new take on the brand’s classic but finished in food contact certified gloss black ABS plastic instead of stainless steel.

This model includes: touch screen, Wi-Fi connection to connect the robot to your mobile or tablet and thanks to its app program recipes or plan the shopping list, manual mode for which you do not need internet access, accessories for cooking steam and everything you need to knead, grind, mount, etc. We can find it on Amazon where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars for 890 579 euros.





Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition – Kitchen Robot with wifi, 1600W, 2L, up to 140º, multifunction, thousands of free and unlimited recipes, mycook app, connectivity with your smartphone, Steamer, Black

Moulinex Clickchef

Another of the best valued robots on Amazon is also one of the most interesting offers of the day on the web, it is about this Moulinex Clickchef It has 32 different functions: cut, mince, crush, sauté, grind, pulverize, prepare cream, liquefy, reheat, whisk, mix, cook, stew, weigh, cook at low temperature, stir, knead, steam cook, ferment , preserves, boils, candies, cooks with precision, mounts, emulsifies, poaches, chops ice, stews, melts, prepares sorbets, prepares butter and has a turbo function.

We can also select up to five automatic programs: simmer cooking, cream, dough, steam cooking and sauces. It also has a manual function, where we can select the speed, cooking temperature and the time we prefer. On sale today for 349.99 299.99 euros.





Moulinex ClickChef Multifunction food processor 3.6 l Recipe book in Spanish, 5 Auto programs, temperature from 30 to 120 degrees Celsius, 12 speeds, 1400 W, 32 functions, White steamer, HF45PRBL

Taurus one

Sometimes betting on the first is right and perhaps that is why this Taurus One continues to occupy the top positions among the best sellers on Amazon. A model that has an average score of 4.1 stars and stands out for being simple and inexpensive. This does not mean that it is not practical and complete, especially if we have a small budget and are looking for something that will prepare daily dishes for us without great frills.

It’s about a kitchen robot It works by induction and reaches temperatures of up to 120º. Among its functions, in addition to frying or steaming, it also kneads, chops, grinds, grinds, mounts or emulsifies. It also has 10 speeds and among the accessories included, the steamer stands out, but it also comes with a mixing paddle, spatula and basket for 599 379 euros.





Taurus One-Multifunction Smart Kitchen Robot, 1600 W, 2 liters, mycook App with Thousands of Recipes, 10 Speeds, steamer, recipe book, Gray Trim, Plastic | Stainless Steel

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 55.24 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 305.15 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

