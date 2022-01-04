The purpose of eating healthy and reducing calories is a topic this time of year, but totally justified if we take into account the binge eating typical of Christmas.

For that and to facilitate the task we have selected five small appliances or accessories for the kitchen that allow us to prepare light, healthy and delicious dishes effortlessly:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

A grill plate

We start with a small appliance that is a classic in healthy cooking: a grill plate. Super practical and easy to use for grilling (with hardly any oil) from meat to fish or vegetables.

In this case we are left with a national design proposal, this Tasty & Grill by Cecotec. A grill with 2000W of power and a bamboo base, which thanks to its non-stick coated RockStone plate, promises a healthy cooking without fats or oils and preventing food from sticking (and distributing heat evenly). Amazon for only 44.30 euros.





Cecotec Tasty & Grill 2000 Bamboo Electric Grill. Power 2000 W, Bamboo structure, Adjustable thermostat, Flat iron, Cast aluminum coating, Dishwasher safe

An Airfryer or oil-free deep fryer

The oil-free fryers have become a true revolution and they are always among the wish lists of those who want to start taking care of themselves. It is not surprising considering that with their innovative technology based on hot air they offer us the possibility of reducing the amount of oil in cooking considerably.

That is why we signed this Cosori with a total capacity of 5.5 liters. A fairly complete Air Fryer since among other features its elegant design includes an LCD touch screen, a power of 1700W with energy efficiency class A +++ -which is sure to save on the bill- and most importantly, a keep warm function, to eat as freshly made all our dishes. We find it today for 139.99 euros.





COSORI 5.5L Oil Free Fryer, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 PDF Recipes, 1700W

A steamer

Steam cooking is not only very healthy and practical -especially if we want to take care of our diet-, it is also perfect for preserving all the properties of food and preparing delicious recipes in a simple way. For this reason, a steamer like this Russell Hobbs can become our greatest ally in this new purpose and that is, we can take advantage of it not only with vegetables, but also with fish dishes, cereals or legumes.

This model has a 9-liter capacity, three stackable containers that allow us to cook several foods at the same time and also includes a one-liter bowl to prepare rice. It is made of stainless steel and includes side water inlets in case we need to add more as we cook. We find it on sale for 62.99 44.90 euros.





Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home Steamer – 3 Container, 9 L Capacity, Rice Cooker, BPA Free, Stainless Steel, 800 W – 19270-56

A kitchen robot

A kitchen robot like this one from Cecotec can be the definitive ally to prepare all kinds of dishes, making the task much easier and perfecting the flavor, even of the healthiest dishes.

This particular Mambo model (the 8590) It is one of the most complete models, as it has up to 30 functions: chop, chop, liquefy, grind, sauté, grind, pulverize, grate, reheat, whisk, yogurt maker, assemble, emulsify, mix, cook, stir, steam cook, poach, confit, knead, cook at low temperature, boil, keeps warm, ferments, SlowMambo, cooks with precision grade by grade, cooks in a bain-marie, slow cooks, zero speed and has a Turbo function. We can find it today reduced by 399 219 euros.





Cecotec Mambo 8590 Multifunction Kitchen Robot, MamboMix Spoon, 30 Functions, Integrated Scale, Stainless Steel Jug, Dishwasher Safe, 3.3L Capacity, Boiling Certillo, Recipe Book

A gadget from Lékué

For healthy microwave cooking and without any skill in the kitchen, there are Lékué gadgets. Specifically, this brand’s vapor case is already a classic. It is a container made of 100% high-quality platinum silicone and plastic-free with which the “papillote” effect is achieved, which keeps the flavor of the ingredients unchanged in the microwave.





Lékué – Steam case, 1-2 people, green color

With it we can prepare vegetables or fish easily, quickly and with hardly any dirt on your kitchen or annoying odors. Its size is 24 x 12.4 x 5 cm, perfect for individual servings. We found it available on Amazon for 20.90 16.69 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar | Have you had any leftover New Year’s Eve grapes? So you can take advantage of them in the kitchen (and start eating lighter and healthier)

Directly to the Paladar | Healthy Eating Directly to the Palate (XCVI): the light menu of the month