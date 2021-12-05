A Jordanian court this Sunday sentenced the director of a hospital and four officials to three years in prison for negligence, deeming them responsible for the death of ten Covid-19 patients last March.

The five officials were arrested after it was found that there was an oxygen shortage in the Salt hospital, near Amman, the capital, which caused the death of the patients.

The Amman criminal court sentenced the former director of the hospital, Abdel Razzaq Al Jashman, and four of his assistants to three years in prison for “causing the death” of patients at the hospital. The sentence can be appealed within ten days.

This drama, which shocked the country and angered King Abdullah II, had prompted the resignation of Health Minister Nazir Obeidat. In addition, the head of the health services of the province where Salt is located was suspended from his duties.

str / msh / hj / bk / age / jvb