Be from team fuchsia or baby pink, this tone is in fashion this fall-winter 2021. Especially if we talk about the world of coats. The street style of the Paris Fashion Week made it clear a few weeks ago and the looks from celebs as Alessandra de Osma only have to ratify it: pink coats are a must.

A priori, they may seem somewhat risky and difficult to combine garments, but quite the opposite, the basics are our great ally. Although we also find more original options, both on the street and on the catwalk. The only point in common of all these proposals is an imposing pink coat.

Pink coat + colored leather pants





Alessandra de Osma defends her white coat with two leather-colored pieces: wide trousers and a versatile shoulder bag (signed by MOI & SASS). A classic white shirt with ruffles and stilettos low-heeled Animal Print They close an outfit of ten.

Pink coat + pistachio green dress





Those who want to be the center of attention can combine their fuchsia-dyed masculine cut coat with a pistachio green garment. Both colors marry perfectly (We see it both in the dress and in the mini-format shoulder bag). If you do not dare with the dress, you can limit yourself to adding the green in the form of a bag or hat.

Pink coat + neon green shirt





We keep talking about the pink and green combo. In this case, a fuchsia coat is dressed with a vibrant green shirt that borders on neon and a classic black leather skirt. At the feet, some stilettos fuchsia. If you don’t see yourself in a green shirt, join the look a blank alternative.

On the catwalk, pink coat + ecru knit sweater





Valentino is a master firm in the use of color and this style is committed to an XXL fuchsia coat in the company of an ecru knitted sweater and platforms maxi golden. You can put the platforms aside and wear ballerinas of the same color, for example.

Pink coat + matching outfit





Michael Kors prefers the solid color option and presents a total look pink in version soft. With a two-piece suit with bermuda shorts (which in winter you can change for long pleated trousers) and a coat of the same tone, create a perfect style to go to the office that closes with a white shoe.

Photographs | Imaxtree, @sassadeo