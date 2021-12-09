Be from team fuchsia or baby pink, this tone is in fashion this fall-winter 2021. Especially if we talk about the world of coats. The street style of the Paris Fashion Week made it clear a few weeks ago and the looks from celebs as Alessandra de Osma only have to ratify it: pink coats are a must.

A priori, they may seem somewhat risky and difficult to combine garments, but quite the opposite, the basics are our great ally. Although we also find more original options, both on the street and on the catwalk. The only point in common of all these proposals is an imposing pink coat.

Index hide
1 Pink coat + colored leather pants
2 Pink coat + pistachio green dress
3 Pink coat + neon green shirt
4 On the catwalk, pink coat + ecru knit sweater
5 Pink coat + matching outfit

Pink coat + colored leather pants

roswa coat

Alessandra de Osma defends her white coat with two leather-colored pieces: wide trousers and a versatile shoulder bag (signed by MOI & SASS). A classic white shirt with ruffles and stilettos low-heeled Animal Print They close an outfit of ten.

Pink coat + pistachio green dress

pink coat

Those who want to be the center of attention can combine their fuchsia-dyed masculine cut coat with a pistachio green garment. Both colors marry perfectly (We see it both in the dress and in the mini-format shoulder bag). If you do not dare with the dress, you can limit yourself to adding the green in the form of a bag or hat.

Pink coat + neon green shirt

roswa coat

We keep talking about the pink and green combo. In this case, a fuchsia coat is dressed with a vibrant green shirt that borders on neon and a classic black leather skirt. At the feet, some stilettos fuchsia. If you don’t see yourself in a green shirt, join the look a blank alternative.

Read:  Olivia Palermo reminds us of the power of velvet and now we want to take it to all our dinners this Christmas

Seven styles of coats that we have seen in the street style and are in El Corte Inglés for an affordable price

On the catwalk, pink coat + ecru knit sweater

pink coat

Valentino is a master firm in the use of color and this style is committed to an XXL fuchsia coat in the company of an ecru knitted sweater and platforms maxi golden. You can put the platforms aside and wear ballerinas of the same color, for example.

Pink coat + matching outfit

pink coat

Michael Kors prefers the solid color option and presents a total look pink in version soft. With a two-piece suit with bermuda shorts (which in winter you can change for long pleated trousers) and a coat of the same tone, create a perfect style to go to the office that closes with a white shoe.

Photographs | Imaxtree, @sassadeo