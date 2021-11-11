East autumn if we have a gray coat at hand, we have it all. Classic, elegant and Very versatile, this piece is able to adapt to all possible styles. Street style knows it and shows us five ways to wear it to get it right.

With turtleneck sweater and leather type pants

Year after year, leather-type pants always succeed. With a thick turtleneck sweater and sports shoes, this coat will help us achieve a comfortable style, cool and very current.





Contrasting with garments in full color

Although at first glance we may think that the gray color is classic -and sometimes boring-, this tone is more versatile than it may seem at first glance. In this way, this type of garment is the perfect base to combine with full-color pieces such as fuchsia pink or turquoise blue.





The perfect base for an elegant and very feminine look

The gray coat is perfect to achieve an elegant look capable of adapting to each season. With a white blouse and high heels we will achieve a feminine and current style that will never go out of style.





The sporty touch that always favors

The wardrobe base pieces go wonderfully with sporty designs, and this is how we have seen it throughout the seasons. With these premises, this type of coat goes perfectly with a hoodie and classic sports shoes (such as Vans).





With shorts, original stockings and rough-soled ankle boots

They say that opposites attract and contrasting looks always triumph in street style. Combining leather shorts, stockings with original motifs and thick-soled ankle boots; the gray coat will become the perfect garment to combine all the styles and create just one.





Main photo | Vintage collage

Photos | Instagram @emitaz, @chiaraferragni, Collage Vintage