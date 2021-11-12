Minimalism and aesthetics normcore have been (and still are in part) the kings of the street style, especially in winter and after the pandemic. But little by little and luckily, we are finding other styles that are somewhat more baroque and fun on the street. the looks inspiration preppy, a trend during the first era of Gossip Girl and returning this season, possibly influenced by the return of the series.

And if there is a shoe that combines ten with this aesthetic Lolita are the mercerditas (or Mary Jane), who are coming back – if they ever were at all – stomping this season to create outstanding combinations with socks and tights.

We have signed five ideal models to wear during the remainder of autumn and also during winter (even in spring), pure trend but with a timeless essence that make them a real addition to our wardrobe.





We start with one of the most groundbreaking options, mary jane with a classic silhouette but with sole track and high heel. The bet on two apparently incompatible trends but that work perfectly together, adding centimeters and sweetness in equal measure.

We can wear them with skirts or even with tailored pants, the only thing mandatory (or almost) is to wear them with socks. We find them in various colors and sizes available from only 27.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the size we choose).

HSNA Mary Jane Shoes Woman High Heels Wide Platform Mid Heel Shoes with Buckle





More traditional, but no less interesting, are these Mary Janes from Victoria. With a marked ballet aesthetic thanks to their flat design and rounded silhouette, they are manufactured in velvet, so they combine perfectly with woolen tights or tights.

We have them available in a wide variety of colors, but we choose burgundy or dark green (the color of the season), yes, the price can vary depending on our choice from 15 euros.

victoria Ballet VICTORIA ODA Velvet Ballerina 104913-KIDS for Unisex-children





More formal are these Mary Janes in faux leather, with a square toe and a medium-height chunky heel, perfect to complete our looks office without being particularly uncomfortable.

The aesthetic is classic but not boring, especially if we combine them with white socks with a sporty aesthetic to give it a touch of trend. We can find them on Amazon in three different colors -although our favorite for its versatility is black- from 68.82 euros (our choice may influence the price).

Elegant Square Toe Mary Janes Mid Heel Shoes For Women Comfortable Formal Office Ladies Casual Non-slip Dress Shoes





Christmas is coming and it is time to plan -finally- our looks partying, But after so much time lying fallow in comfy clothes, going back to the heights can be painful for our feet. Therefore, being realistic it is a good idea to go for flat shoes but with a festive touch.

These Mary Janes by Lodi can be the most versatile option due to their low height design (they have only 3.5 centimeters of heel), pointed toe and gold studs, since they combine with practically any evening outfit. We find it for sale on Amazon for 135 euros.

Lodi Amore-2, Mary Jane Women’s Flat Shoes





Finally, another design with a classic silhouette with a block heel but finished in patent leather. An option as basic as it is essential and that gives a touch of light to our outfits thanks to the gloss finish.

The buckle with a silver metal clasp has a strap at the instep that gives it an extra touch. girly to the shoe. As it is a design more faithful to the original, we can combine them with practically any garment. We find them on Amazon, available in three different colors, for only 38.99 euros.

Mary Jane Shoes for Women, Patent Leather Square Toe Buckle Cut Shoes, Non-slip Block Heel Cut Shoes, Breathable Leather Everyday Shoes





