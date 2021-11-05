Jeans are one of the most recurring garments regardless of the time of year; we all have (usually) our favorites, save us from any situation and they are a blank canvas to create all kinds of looks.

Therefore, having accessories that give a twist to our basic jeans is always a good idea. It is the case of belts, a purchase as practical as it is versatile that can completely change the style of our outfits.

At Amazon we have signed a wide variety of models for any type of pants (or skirt) but today we focus on five ideal options to wear with jeans:





The first of our options comes in a batch of two each more practical; is about a pair of leather effect belts – one in black and the other in brown – with a simple design that makes the difference with the golden buckle.

The round silhouette size Xl of this one, is the one that remains with all the prominence and marries perfectly with high-waisted jeans. We can find them on Amazon for only 13.99 euros (the pack of two belts).

2 Pieces Leather Belt for Women, Fashion Leather Belts, Leather Dress Belt, PU Leather Durable Adjustable Leather Belt with Buckle for Pants, Jeans (Black, Brown)





With a less classic style, we have this black leather belt signed by Replay with a pattern clearly inspired by the style cow boy. The belt features the brocade buckle, but has other interesting subtleties such as the studs on the tip and the raised R.

We have it available in two basic colors: black and brown, both with aged silver details. An ideal option to wear with bell bottoms or wide leg pants, but it works just as well with regular fit jeans. Available on Amazon from 36.02 euros.

REPLAY Women’s Belt





With a suede finish and minimalist style, we have this belt with a metallic buckle in brown. A commitment to simplicity with a clear vintage inspiration that will give a retro touch to our jeans.

The most powerful option if we want to join the 70s trend that we can accompany with a bohemian blouse, a vest and some wide leg jeans. We find it for sale on Amazon available in a wide variety of colors to choose from for 29.74 euros (our choice may influence the final price).

Women Belt Fashion Square Pin Buckles Belts Women Silver Buckle Leather Belts for Jeans Retro Straps Wild for Women Waist Strap Student





If we want to give a rock (or even a little grunge) touch to our favorite jeans, this studded belt is the ideal option. A safe bet that we can wear with our favorite skinny or high-waisted ripped pants.

The belt is available in three colors to choose from (black, white or brown) all of them with silver studs, although our favorite because of its strong point is black. We can find it on Amazon from 28.91 euros, taking into account that the price may vary depending on the color.

Belt for Women Fashion Square Beads Rivet Belt for Women Men Punk Rock with Buckle Pin Buckle Belt Studs for Dress Jeans Decor (Belt Length: 110cm, Color: Black)





Finally, in brown leather with brocades we have this folk-inspired belt perfect for lovers of the bohemian style. An ideal option to wear with wide leg jeans and to give our jeans a boho touch.

The metallic silver buckle has a matte finish in a super desirable retro style. We can find it available in five other colors to choose from (although this may influence the price) and on sale today on Amazon from 12.59 11.99 euros.

lalafancy Vintage Cowhide Genuine Leather Women Belt Fashion Hollow Floral Design Ladies Belt with Alloy Buckle for Jeans

