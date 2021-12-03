The end of the year is giving us fantasies like the impressive wardrobe of The Gucci house or the return of Carrie Bradshaw with Sarah Jessica Parker. But if we talk about recently released series, there are five of which we are madly in love.

Series with a lot of intensity that leave you glued to the sofa thanks to a brilliant script, its high visual impact or the level of action of its scenes, and that have become our favorites this end of the year. Five series that have hooked us from the first second and that we recommend.

Succession

The third season has just released its seventh chapter, but this family drama is not normal. It has had us hooked since the first season and we are counting the days to discover more and more about its fascinating plot. Criticism endorses it , the public adores her and already It has been confirmed that there will be a fourth season . It’s our true love on HBO after the end of Game of Thrones, and we declare ourselves fans of the mean Roy family.

You can see her on HBO Max .

Hawk Eye

The latest Marvel and Disney series has arrived to bring us the perfect Christmas adventure with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld . It barely has three episodes and we are already in love with the character of Kate Bishop. It is a fun series, very entertaining and that gives us a good dose of action that never exceeds in superhero series.

You can see it on Disney + .

Arcane

Little is said about one of the great Netflix hits of recent times that came to dethrone The Squid Game , the Korean series we’ve all heard about. This anime series adapts the game League of Legends, but it is not essential at all not even to know it, because it has been fully among the best series of the year on its own merits. Visually stunning according to the experts at Espinof , and a breath of fresh air for all.

You can watch it on Netflix .

Yellowjackets

Espinof experts have defined it as “a powerful female thriller that captivates and disturbs at the same time” , and is that this Showtime series that we can see on Movistar +, is wonderful. A mix of genres such as terror, the “coming of age”, drama or thriller, which keeps us glued to the screen to find out what happened (and why) with its protagonists. And the cast, a marvel headed by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

You can see it on Movistar +.

The wheel of time

Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel saga , this series is one of the best that Amazon has released. It has become a public success and although estars Rosamund Pike, is one of those series with a melting pot of characters among which we find a surprise: the appearance of Álvaro Morte, our beloved Professor of The Money Heist. It is entertaining, dynamic and engaging.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video .

