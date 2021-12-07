Christmas is just around the corner and what to wear for different appointments (or events) take more importance. Far from showing you outfits perfect holidays for the occasion, we teach you hair accessories to complement the final styling and make our hairstyle gains prominence.

The clips are perfect to decorate any type of hair

No matter what type of hair you have, the clips and barrettes always accompany us to fix us at any time. Opting for golden versions and with details of strass, these options will make our Christmas hairstyles the most amazing. With very little we will achieve everything.

Accessories Hairstyles Christmas 2021 01

Metal clip with rhinestones.

Accessories Hairstyles Christmas 2021 02

Rustic effect metal clip.

Accessories Hairstyles Christmas 2021 03
  • Pack of mini hair clips with Zara initial, 9.95 euros.
Accessories Hairstyles Christmas 2021 04

The scrunchies still causing a sensation

They broke in again a few seasons ago and have been captivating the staff ever since. The 90s scrunchies called scrunchies They are dressed with rhinestone details so that our ponytails and bows can be dressed up.

Accessories Hairstyles Christmas 2021 05
  • Set of two satin scrunchies with rhinestones from Bershka, 5.99 euros.

Set of two satin scrunchies with rhinestones.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Main photo | Instagram @collagevintage

Photos | Bershka, H&M, Zara, Mango