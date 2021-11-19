The cold has already settled in our day to day and find designs capable of dressing us 24/7, that they follow the trends of the moment and appear in prices low-cost It may be impossible … but it is not. Parfois launches a new collection that will make you fall in love with its originality and staging, with original garments perfect to combine with all kinds of styles.

Full color garments

One of the trends with the most projection this season is that of bright and striking colors. Signature low-cost accept the challenge and launch designs that are hard to miss. In yellow, fuchsia pink or green, these proposals could make you fall in love at first sight. Plus, they promise to add fun to winter looks.





Yellow fur coat, 59.99 euros.





Pink corduroy pants, 29.99 euros.





Green wool coat, 59.99 euros.

Hard-to-miss prints

Patterns are always a safe bet. In the shape of a multicolored checkerboard, these two garments want to sneak into the closet of many to completely transform the outfits of this new season. With a great possibility when combining, these designs will not go unnoticed (impossible).





Cotton shirt with crochet pocket, 39.99 euros.





Printed shirt dress, 35.99 euros.

