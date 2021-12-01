When we talk about Christmas decoration, lighting is a fundamental part, either outside or inside the house. We can opt for the simplest, lighting only the tree or giving a more festive touch to the house by betting on garlands or even light curtains.

Whatever our style or budget, there is a perfect type of lighting for us And proof of this are these ideal options that we have listed on Amazon from just 20 euros:





The first of our options is a combination of a garland of lights with vegetal decoration (synthetic of course), it is this garland effect of olive leaves that is perfect to give a warm and Christmas touch, but in an elegant way and without excesses.

It is such an ideal bet that we can even use it all year round –as a table runner for a dinner elegant with friends for example – because it will not clash at any time. We find it in different sizes from 26.99 euros (our choice may influence the price).

Hairui Lighted Artificial Olive Garland, 6ft, 96 LEDs, Battery Operated, with Timer for Wedding Backdrop Arch Wall Decor, Wall Decor





If we do not want to bet on subtlety, nothing like lighting our living room with a curtain of lights. One like this one with LED lights with a total size of 3×3 meters, which we can also distribute on shelves, doors or even use to illuminate our Christmas tree.

The garland has up to eight light modes that we can customize thanks to its remote control. Plus, it’s on sale today at Amazon for only 25.99 20.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the measurements and the design that we choose from the five available).

Christmas Lights, Led Light Curtain 3x3m 300 Led Light String Christmas Waterproof with 8 Modes, For Party, Wedding, Christmas, Indoor Outdoor Light Garlands





Much more specific is this LED string of lights with trees, bells, stars or reindeer as the protagonists. Is about a beautiful curtain with different heights that combines figures typical of Christmas with small LED lights that create a cozy and festive atmosphere in any corner.

The garland has a total of 138 lights divided into 12 parts to fully customize the decoration, and can be placed together or separately. We find it on Amazon with three different designs from 21.99 euros.

Sunshine smile Star Curtain Lights, Curtain Light String Light, 138 LEDs Star Garland LEDs, Starry String Lights, Christmas Lights, Holiday String Lights, Christmas Decoration Lights (A)





Snowflakes are another of the most recurrent figures in Christmas decoration and this garland of lights has them as protagonists. A large bet –measures six meters in total and has 40 bulbs distributed throughout the garland– that we can use even outdoors, as it is waterproof.

A cheerful and not baroque option, but more original than other simpler bets that we find on Amazon for only 21.98 euros (home delivery included, as long as you are Prime).

Christmas Garland Lights, Snowflake lights Christmas tree lights, 6M 40LED String Lights, decorative Christmas, Houses, Room, Garden, Wedding, Party Waterproof Outdoor Lights





If more than a garland we want to bet on giving light in different parts of the house, these stars with fireworks effect may be the ideal option. As if they were small lamps, these battery-operated stars have 180 warm LED lights.

We can place them together at different heights to create an asymmetrical effect or in different areas of the house (even on the Christmas tree itself). They are available on Amazon for 14.89 euros.

Queta LED String Lights, Fireworks Effect, String Lights, Waterproof, Christmas Garland, Battery Operated (Not Included) and Remote Control, 180leds [Clase de eficiencia energética A]





