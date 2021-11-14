Exactly 40 days have passed since Microsoft launched Windows 11 on the market, and since then I have been using it daily as the main operating system (despite the fact that my system is not compatible, on paper, with that operating system).

So i have decided address some of the new functionality that it offers and that were absent in Windows 10, because I have found that help me to be more productive when working with the PC.





Virtual desks





With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft finally implemented a feature in its operating system that those of us familiar with Linux had been waiting for a long time: virtual desktops.

However, I barely made use of it until the arrival of Windows 11, because only with this latest version of Windows has it been possible to have two elements such as the possibility of establishing differentiated wallpapers, and to move windows between the different desks.

These changes have meant a qualitative change in the usefulness of virtual desktops, to the point that I consider them, for the purposes of this article, as a previously non-existent functionality …

… Because, what kind of relevance to our workflow could a virtual desktop have, to which we could not take already open applications to reorganize them? Or when we could not distinguish at first glance which desktop we had open thanks to the desktop background?

Then all of that is what virtual desktops offer now and that’s why I can’t live without them in Windows 11.

Snap Layouts





Windows 11 not only makes it easier for us to manage multiple desktops, but also to distribute the windows in the most efficient way within each of them, optimizing the simultaneous display of several applications.

This new feature, called Snap LayoutsIt is the evolution of the old Windows Snap, and it also represents an approach to the one used by PowerToys FancyZones. However, it is more accessible than the first (not based solely on keyboard shortcuts) and easier than the second.

Precisely because of my work as a copywriter, it is invaluable to be able to count – at a cursor movement away, since just place it on the ‘maximize’ button– with a series of predefined templates to regulate how much space each application occupies on the screen, without having to demaximize and resize each window ‘by hand’.

Concentration sessions



What the new feature looked like the first time I opened the Windows 11 Clock app.

Yes Windows 10’s ‘Concentration Assistant’ —And that remains at the 11th – ** it is already (ba) useful ** to avoid that the excess of notifications blur us and make us relapse into procrastination, the new ‘Concentration Sessions’ constitute a magnificent help to productivity .

Thus, this new function included in the Windows 11 Clock application offers us his own version of the Pomodoro technique, giving us access to a small clock that helps us divide –an alarm through– our work sessions into adjustable periods of concentration (30 minutes, by default) and rest (5 minutes, also by default).

In addition, it allows us quick access to our To do list (synchronized with the Microsoft To Do application), to the visualization of the daily progress in the fulfillment of the same … and even the ability to play Spotify playlists without having to open its application, very useful if you are one of those people unable to concentrate in the middle of absolute silence.

Microsoft Speech Services

I’ve never been very fond of voice assistants or typing to dictation, not even on the smartphone. There is no relevant reason for this, I just tend to prefer to type … although in the case of Windows it also helps that my first experiences with Cortana, years ago, did not show great precision.

But, for a couple of weeks, I gave to try the new voice typing function of Windows 11 (accessible using the keyboard shortcut 🪟 + H) and it has surprised me not only the appreciable improvement of its transcription algorithm, but also the accuracy of your automatic scoring option.

So that, more and more, it is a tool that I use daily. Who was going to tell me.

Control volume with mouse scroll

I’m going to cheat a little with this function, because the reality is that I still do not use it … although I hope to be able to use it at all hours in a short time.

Implemented by Microsoft in one of their latest updates for members of the Insider program (in build 22478.1012, specifically), now allows you to raise and lower the volume of the system by simply placing the mouse pointer over the volume icon from the toolbar and move the mouse wheel.

Once this update reaches the stable version of Windows 11, we can forget about having to click on the mentioned icon. A small change, subtle even, but what saves us precious seconds when we are working with something urgent on our PC.