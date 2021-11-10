If we want avoid bag disasterLike carrying all the coins scattered on it uncontrollably, getting a small purse is almost essential. Especially for those days when we go out with very limited space bags (like those at parties) in which we can fit the phone and little else.

Carry All ours cash above and bet on originality It is possible thanks to this selection of super crazy purses that we sign on Amazon. One way to give it a touch naive to our style daily without being excessive. From proposals by the well-known Mr Wonderful to less popular (but equally interesting) brands, these are some of our favorites:





The avocados We are crazy about it and now we can take our passion for this delicious delicacy even further thanks to this fun coin-shaped purse. avocado happy. This original wonder could not come from any other hand than that of Mr Wonderful -the brand happyflower par excellence- and has the ideal design to carry in any bag (7.7 x 10 x 3.5 centimeters), no matter how small.

It is made of soft touch silicone and thanks to its zip closure we will have our coins under control. We found it on Amazon for only 7.95 euros.

Mr. Wonderful Wallet – Avocado (WOA10484SM)





In pastel pink we have this adorable purse in the shape of a pig, which will not go unnoticed among the style lovers naive. With a size slightly larger than the previous one (11 x 8.5 x 1.5 centimeters) but also suitable for small bags, this purse also has a card holder and a space in the shape of a heart to always carry a photo of your crush.

It is made of synthetic leather with a soft touch and has two heart-shaped ears as a super sweet detail. We can find it on Amazon for 15.99 euros.

Conisy Women’s purse, small, beautiful and elegant, in soft leather, for women and girls, Pink., Small,





Another original proposal from Mr WonderfulIdeal for those nostalgic for the 90s is this cassette tape coin purse in shades of pink, white and yellow. A PVC design with a hole for both coins and cards and bills (its measurements are 12 x 9.5 x 2 centimeters).

It has a zip closure and a positive message – how could it be otherwise – as the protagonist. In addition, we can find it on Amazon discounted today for only 9.95 8.95 euros.

Wallet – Million-dollar smile





Shaped like a bunny and uniquely designed to carry coins or keys by hand, this pack of two purses silicone is one of the craziest proposals. The silhouette with the bunny face has the traditional shape of our grandmothers’ purses, it even comes with a clip closure, only instead of being the classic interlaced metallic, they are two ears.

The set of two comes with a bunny in white and another in gray, we can keep both or give one of them to our BFF to share style. They are available on Amazon both for 13.99 euros.

Cartoon Silicone Purse, 2 Pieces Silicone Rabbit Purse, Silicone Purse, Rabbit with Silicone Ears Package for Girl Deposit Loose Change, Keys (Gray + White)





Finally, another of the most original and fun proposals is this frog-shaped plush coin purse. A very crazy design that combines the traditional metallic closure of the purses with an animal silhouette that includes legs and everything.

When you open it, the red interior gives the appearance of a mouth, we can even stick our tongue out of the frog. Despite the elaborateness of the purse, it is not too bulky in size, so we can carry it in any bowling alley (including small ones). We booked it on Amazon for 8.99 euros.

Voarge Green Frog Coin Bags, Naruto Frog Shaped Purse, Funny Purse





