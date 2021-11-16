There are so many types of coffee makers that sometimes it is easy to get lost and we forget the important thing: for a coffee to have body and aroma, it is not necessary to spend a fortune (although if we have a super-automatic, the quality is assured).

Today we focus on a traditional, inexpensive coffee maker and perhaps a great unknown compared to the classic Italian ones (for example). We talk about the plunger coffee maker or french coffee maker.

An option to take into account if we have a small budget and we are looking for a soft coffee but we do not want to give up the aroma (in addition, we do not need to put it on the fire, so we save on the electricity bill). In Amazon we can find a great variety and these are some of our favorites:

The first of our options is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and is that in the case of Le Creuset, we are not surprised. The house famous for its cocotte-type pots also has its own proposal for a French coffee maker.

It is a retro-style model, in celestial stoneware ceramic and stainless steel -although there are more colors available- with a capacity of 800 milliliters (for about four cups). An option not suitable for all pockets but that deserves as one more decorative element in the kitchen. From 59 euros.





Le Creuset French Coffee Maker with Stainless Steel Press, 800 ml, Stoneware, Coastal Blue

Much cheaper is this Kichly that among other things has the black recommendation label Amazon’s Choices and an average rating of 4.4 stars among more than 1000 reviews.

In this case, the capacity is much higher, since it has a whole liter to prepare coffee or even tea (about eight cups at a time). It is made of glass resistant to high temperatures and has a stainless steel plunger filter. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 14.99 euros (although the price may vary depending on the color we choose).





KICHLY – 8 Cups (1 Liter / 1000 ml) Espresso French Coffee Maker and Teapot with Triple Stainless Steel Plunger Filter (Black)

With an aesthetic similar to the previous one but in more cheerful tones, we have this coffee maker made of borosilicate glass and stainless steel interior that has a capacity of 350 ml (for approximately three cups). The coffee maker has a handle to serve coffee easily and without burning.

In addition, it is available in a wide variety of colors (including a pretty aqua green or pastel pink) and its vintage aesthetic is perfect for decorating any kitchen. We have it on Amazon from 6.90 euros (although the price may vary depending on the size and color)





Nerthus FIH 791 French Plunger Coffee Maker, PP / Borosilicate Glass / SS, BLUE, 350 ml

Made of stainless steel, bamboo and borosilicate glass, this Lacor coffee maker is one of the most elegant and minimalist options. It is a French coffee maker with two capacities to choose from 350 milliliters for three cups or 800 milliliters for six in total.

The ideal option if we are looking for an ecological coffee maker, without plastic finishes or other residues. We can find it on Amazon from 11.24 euros. The price varies depending on the capacity we choose, of course, but in any case it does not exceed 16 euros.





Lacor 62163 French Coffee Maker Wood, 3 Cups, 0.35 liters, 18/10 Steel

Finally, one of the best rated among Amazon buyers is this N8werk with an average rating of 4.3 stars. A modern style option that has little to do with the retro aesthetics of the previous ones. Made of glass, PVC and stainless steel, this coffee maker in black has a total capacity of 800 milliliters (to prepare approximately eight cups).





N8WERK Plunger Coffee Maker in the Midnight Edition, 800ml, Enjoy Coffee for 3 – 5 Cups of Coffee, Lid with Integrated Espresso System, Removable Container for Easy Cleaning

The glass container is completely removable so it is easier to clean or we can even put it in the dishwasher (since it is fully compatible). We have it on Amazon for 19.90 euros.

