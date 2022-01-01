I’m sorry to tell you that the only effective hangover remedy is to avoid it. Unfortunately still we do not have the wonderful secret to reduce its horrible effects. What we can do is mitigate, a little, the discomfort that it produces: dizziness, pain, gastritis, dry mouth …

With these foods and recipes you can pamper yourself a bit after a night of alcoholic debauchery (which is not good for your health, by the way) and get through the day a little better.

To relieve the stomach after a hangover: yogurt

You may not feel like a creamy, tangy taste at all when waking up with a hangover. But nevertheless, there is a group of vitamins related to the processing of alcohol, which is the determinant of the discomfort that we will suffer. For everything to work well in our body we will need a good supply of B vitamins, which regulate many metabolic aspects of the body.

Alcohol upsets the stomach, causing problems in our intestinal microbiota

On the other hand, alcohol unbalances the stomach, causing problems in our intestinal microbiota. Surely you know exactly what I’m talking about. In order to solve it, there is nothing better than drinking water and eating a food that helps restore it. Again, there we have the yogurt, which will help us control gastritis effectively.

We have literally more than a hundred recipes with yogurt to get the most out of this food. Although something softer is probably the best thing for us: this homemade yogurt with raspberry sauce or, better, with mango and chia sauce, which could help us with a hangover thanks to the mango. We may also like a yogurt ice cream with strawberries more, since the cold could help us focus our attention on something else.

Nourish and calm ourselves: homemade broths

On the hangover, there are many studies that indicate that its effects are very similar (dramatic pause), to the flu. As we said, despite costing millions a year and being one of the most recurrent “conditions”, we know very little about it. But the scientists have found certain similarities in flu processes and the discomfort caused by alcohol. This leads us to an idea: Home remedies for the flu may also work for a hangover.

The broths will help to accelerate the metabolism, and its liquid texture will facilitate its digestion.

Indeed, the homemade broths sit perfectly to mitigate its effects. Among other things, they contain nutrients that will help us accelerate metabolism, and its liquid texture will facilitate its digestion. Among them, the most important are the B vitamins, mineral salts, amino acids and fats that can help in the recovery process. In addition, it will help us to hydrate ourselves.

Most likely, we do not want a heavy and fatty broth, so this clarifying technique will come in handy. If we are brave, we can dare with a seafood broth, although the traditional is a Christmas broth.

The pomegranate, against headaches and discomfort

As we said, as with flu symptoms, a hangover gives us a rather unpleasant feeling of discomfort, not to mention a terrible headache. Fortunately, and although there is no cure for a hangover, certain anti-inflammatories are especially effective in combating these symptoms.

Inhibiting prostaglandin synthesis can help alleviate hangover pain and discomfort

Prostaglandins are a group of lipid substances whose function is to act as cellular mediators, with very different effects. These are related to inflammation caused by pain. Inhibit its synthesis, naturally, can help alleviate hangover pain and discomfort. For this, we can use various foods that we will surely have on hand. It must be said that many of these must be eaten before, and not after, to reduce the effect of the hangover.

Among these is the pomegranate, which helps reduce the production of prostaglandins, and that we can take raw, or in different recipes, such as this jelly, in sorbet or as an aperitif.

Fish also works against prostaglandins

Fish rich in omega-3s have also been shown to be helpful in managing the inflammatory processes. In fact, these “good” fatty acids are quite effective in controlling autoimmune responses, effects that a hangover seems to have a lot to do with.

Thus, we can choose fish such as salmon, with a tremendously simple recipe that we can complicate as much as we want; or if we prefer, we can take advantage of some of those marine preserves that we have at home.

The fruit helps against inflammation

Finally, we can find endless beneficial effects in fruits. The large amount of antioxidants and vitamins, water and sugars that we find in them, is phenomenal to fight a hangover. But above all, the fruit in general it also has a reducing effect on the production of prostaglandins.

First of all, because some of them also contain beneficial fatty acids. Second, because some of the antioxidants present participate in the metabolic pathway of prostaglandins, inhibiting their production. We can find these beneficial fatty acids in a wide variety of foods, with a multitude of recipes to enjoy them. The recipe to eat them depends on our taste, but for options other than that.

The final note: there is no cure for a hangover.

We began by saying it, and we will end up repeating it: there is nothing that will free us from the effects of a hangover. We can try to have the best time possible (Above are some tips and foods for this), but the only way to get rid of it is to avoid drinking too much.

Although some foods help, we should not rely on “antirresca” recipes, as they will not cure it. It is better to eat properly: with more fruits and vegetables, with less meat, more fish, less ultra-processed, just the right fats and of good quality, etc. This, interestingly, helps mitigate many of the effects of a hangover, but is a long-term gamble.

Of course, it is not worth paying attention to wonderful substances or urban legends: no, vitamin B12 will not help us reduce it. Although there are lots of “antirresca” patents, drugs, and herbal blends, too few substances help with discomfort. In general, only anti-inflammatory prostaglandin inhibitors (also known as selective COX-2 inhibitors) will work, and not for everyone.

So before drinking, and even though that same day we went to the supermarket to get all the food we were talking about, remember: you will be able to pass the hangover better, but you will not get rid of it. If you don’t want to suffer its effects, endangering your health, be careful what you drink.

