With the end of a year, it is impossible not to think about the purposes that we are preparing to achieve in 2022, and one of them (undoubtedly the most popular) is to start exercising, a task that may not turn out to be easy. at first, but what, with the ideal accessories and a little inspiration, Can we make it.

As part of the season discounts at our favorite stores, we stumbled upon ASOS gift proposals, where we see several options to start getting fit from our own home.

Black Jumpsuit by Nike





To warm up before your exercise routine, or as a physical activity for when you don’t have much time, this Nike jump rope with logo detail on the grip it is an ideal complement for your purpose fit New year.

You find it reduced from 23.99 to 17.95 euros.

Smug Pilates Resistance Bands





The infinity of possibilities when using resistance bands in our workouts are endless, therefore, these from Smug are ideal to add to all our routines, since you can exercise arms, legs and buttocks without problem.

The enuentras lowered from 34.99 to 19.99 euros.

Smug Pilates Resistance Band and Toiletry Set

Fithut Training Mat





Beyond yoga, this one centimeter thick mat it is ideal for all types of training. It has a non-slip surface and a striking color that motivates us to give it our all in each session.

You find it reduced from 30.40 to 22.99 euros.

FitHut 10mm Teal Blue Training Mat

HIIT foam roller





As a complement to all your routines, HIIT offers us this notched foam roller that helps your exercise routines so much as well as physical therapies for the back and other parts of the body.

You find it reduced from 27.65 to 16.75 euros.

HIIT Notched Foam Roller

Arm cover for mobile





Whatever exercise you do, Your mobile will always be safe and at your fingertips with this adhesive sleeve to carry on your arm. It has an attachment to carry keys and holes to connect wired headphones.

You find it reduced from 19.35 to 13.99 euros.

FitHut Black Adhesive Mobile Phone Case

Images | Unsplash | ASOS

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.