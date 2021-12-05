A few days of rest arrive in which you surely want to spend some time with family, leisure, gastronomy … and take care of yourself. If you are thinking of a good time to relax, two pieces of cucumber, a good music list and a beauty mask, these are our proposals for face masks.



Kloran water mint mask stick

Klorane

One of the launches that we liked the most this season is this Klorane line of water mint and bio (with Bio Cosmos Organic certificate). Within the line we find a cleansing stick mask for many applications. Its intense purifying effect cleanses, brightens and mattifies the skin. It combines two very powerful assets: the aquatic mint that is born on the sidewalks of rivers and aquifers, with properties detoxifiers and antioxidants. And the white clay, which absorbs impurities. Leaves skin breathing and is very refreshing.

Kneipp

Kneipp are not just valerian dissertations and sleeping pills. The brand enters the world of cosmetics with all its knowledge of a natural product that helps the face, the body and make our lives more comfortable.

From this brand we recommend two masks (and an oil as we are). The relaxing mask with essential oils of Swiss pine and amyris balsamífera. This vegan product is free of microplastics and has a restorative effect on the skin. It costs 3.45 euros.

We do not resist recommending also its regenerating body oil at night, also made of pine. Wonderful scent, skin rest, soothing sleeping sensations. It costs 8.45 euros.

Skin Clinic

Another brand that we love for a good mask is Skin Clinic. Let us remember that we are talking about a product that is used in aesthetic medicine centers. But we can do a treatment at home with a good mask. Its star is Biocelmask illumina. An illuminating mask with Vitamin C that has conquered all beauty experts (reactive skin should avoid it, but it has other marvelous ones from the brand, in the end we are talking about a cabin product). It is ideal now that the summer and fall sun have passed. Another wonder, Biocel Mask antiaging effect. Price: 20, 90 euros.





Filorga

the luxury pharmacy brand proposes a mask at a very good price ratio because its products are always a luxury. The super-smoothing mask is well worth an afternoon this long weekend. Filorga Time-filler Mask It is an intensive collagen-based treatment with firming and tightening properties, combating dryness, tiredness and fatigue of the skin. you will like it and you will want to repeat before all your parties. It is on sale at Promofarma for 7.20 although it normally costs 14 eruos.

Apivita

We love this brand for its ecological background and the purity of its assets, always for sale in pharmacies. We were already very fans of his Cucumber express mask, but now it comes with more news. On the one hand, there is the single-dose artichoke mask. Brightens the face, improves skin texture and reduces open pores. The price is great: two masks for 3.50. And there are other new masks, this time already in normal packaging, such as the pumpkin one for a gentle enzymatic exfoliation that removes impurities and illuminates. For 13, 75 euros.

