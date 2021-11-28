There are songs that transport us to familiar places and lift us to fullness that we feel at a specific moment in our lives. Music, like art, cinema or literature, are instruments to make us feel all kinds of emotions.

“The new therapies supported by music enhance neuroplasticity. Music can cause, in certain circumstances, that deficiencies in the damaged regions of the brain they are empowered in positive“, says Carlos de Miguel, a psychologist.

For this reason, we wanted to select from the hand of several experts songs to get over a bad day, raise our spirits and connect with the will to live and enjoy it with all the intensity that it demands of us. Hit play.

‘I lived’, One Republic

“The song that lifts my spirits is ‘I lived’ by One Republic“, confesses David Lanzas, head of the Instituto Lanzas online therapy center.

“It addresses situations that we have all been through, such as suffering from lack of love or being afraid, but from a very positive perspective, letting us see that there lies the true meaning of life,” he says.

For this psychologist, life is exploring, it is traveling, it is joy and painIt is jumping into the pool, it is looking back and giving thanks for having the chance to experience it all.

“The greatest task of the human being is not to exist, but to live and this song reminds you perfectly. In addition, the rhythm is quite happy and enthusiastic, of esas songs that when they sound make you vibrate and you want to turn up the volume and jump in the middle of your living room, “he concludes.

‘Mine’, Belén Aguilera

“‘Mía’ by Belén Aguilera It seems to me a song of self-love, that self-love that sometimes hurts when you remember everything you went through, but that comforts and accompanies you when you think that you always have you, that you are yours “, details the psychologist Marta Martínez Novoa.

The expert bets on this song because she says that it can help to take care of ourselves in the sense that it encourages us to forgive ourselves, to accept ourselves and to keep in mind that, whatever happens, we will always have ourselves on our side.

‘Freedom’, Nil Moliner

Alicia González, director of her own psychology center, opts for ‘Freedom’ by Nil Moliner. “When I hear ‘Libertad’, I feel powerful, inspired, motivated, courageous, joyful and optimistic “, recognize.

The expert explains that emotions are responsible for converting the sound we perceive into something understandable, meaningful. “Those are the emotions that come out to decode each phrase of his song, and that invite me to believe in myself, my abilities and write my own story.”

‘That which you give me’, Jarabe de Palo

“Thinking of a song that puts me in a good mood has come to mind ‘That you give me’ sung by Pau Donés, vocalist of Jarabe de Palo “, says Cristina Ropero, psychologist and co-founder of Heroicamente Psicología.

He claims that this song is a real thank you to life in general. “To me, personally, there is nothing that generates more good vibes than to thank me. transmits happiness, satisfaction and affection. It leads me to think about the wonderful things that I have around me and to feel grateful for each one of them, without diminishing their importance, no matter how small they may seem, “adds Ropero. Without a doubt, he chooses it because it is a song that invites reflection and having a rhythm that gives off “an awesome vibe.”

‘Who cares’, Fangoria

His partner in Heroically Psychology, Sonia Rodríguez, determines that, when thinking of one of the songs that can generate positive emotions, it comes to mind ‘Who cares’ from Fangoria.

“This classic from the 80s reminds us that only by reorienting our focus to our own needs can we live a full life oriented to our values“Rodríguez specifies.





He confesses that he has also chosen it because it transmits an empowerment and a liberation from the need for external approval that, without a doubt, becomes a dose of energy and positivism.

Photos | Promotional posters of the respective songs mentioned