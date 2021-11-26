Adam Driver, who was part of one of the greatest sagas that have existed in the history of cinema, which is Star Wars, is causing a sensation. His imposing and polished physique is giving something to talk about in the media, which are wondering how he is capable of achieving this physique.

For what we have thought to reveal to you Five exercises that will help you get the Adam Driver six-pack, star of House of Gucci.

Iron

We go with a basic but excellent exercise for abdominal work that is the plank, you can do it statically or with movement, that is, with support changes or other varieties.

The good thing about the iron is that no material is needed and it is a very good exercise to work the core.

Side plank

It is a variety of the previous exercise, but in this case you work the serratus, hip adductor muscles, and oblique muscles. In addition, you also work the gluteus medius and gluteus minimus muscle.

It is also a phenomenal exercise to work the more lateralized abdominal area and the core.

Abdominal curl

This exercise is one of the classics of the abs, which has many varieties that you can try so that it is not so monotonous, and thus you also add difficulty.

The important thing about this exercise is to keep the abdominals in tension at all times, even on the way down, you must also contract the abdominal at the level of the diaphragm, you must keep your lower back in contact with the ground and you must have the entire pelvic floor in tension.

Abdominal wheel extensions

It is an intense but very powerful exercise for the abs. This exercise it is essential to do the technique well, to avoid hurting you.

Avoid arching your back at all times, keep your gluteus and abdomen tight throughout the journey.

Squat thrust

It is an exercise that requires a lot of cardiovascular activity, it is explosive and you work practically the whole body.

You can add difficulty by doing a jump or squat while standing, or do a push-up when on a plank. It is important that for greater activation of the abdomen you keep it tense throughout the exercise.

Images | Burberry.

Videos | PT ACADEMY, Powerexplosive, HeckrLLC, Ninolift, FisioOnline.