We launch the month of November with a new review of our essentials of the week, five great selected ones related to the world of beauty that make us feel beautiful both on the outside and on the inside.

A treatment

This week we are going to talk about the injectable treatment: the LANLUMA V from IML that produces an intense tightening of the arms and thighs, whose skin on the inside is the most prone to flaccidity because it is the thinnest on the body.





It is thus a collagen activator, a injectable treatment based on polylactic acid that works in depth to stimulate the formation of collagen during the 9-10 months after its infiltration and with a long-lasting result.

Specifically, cWe continue to improve the texture of the skin in the treated area, hide cellulite and its dimples, improve atrophy and lipoatrophy typical of age, improve scars and rejuvenate key areas such as face, neck, arms, décolleté and thighs.

They are normally used 1- 2 vials of LANLUMA V per side and per session, at the end of which a 10-minute massage should be performed in the area, which will be repeated at home 2 times a day, for 2 weeks. In addition, the treatment is carried out 2-3 times, with 90-day intervals between sessions and you can resume most of the normal activities, except swimming, sauna, sun exposure or intense exercise during the first week.

As for its price it is from 1,124 euros, depending on the extension to be treated and the type of correction that is required and we can find it at the Laser Medical Institute of Paseo General Martínez Campos, 33 in Madrid and telephone 917 024 627.

A novelty

You already know that lately a hair care brand called Rodolphe & Co has come into our lives of which we have already tried a little gem and we have loved it.





Well, the French firm has also released a very interesting novelty that we had to share with you, since it is about nutricosmetic supplements with marine assets of Brittany and biological plants that prevents hair loss and strengthens hair.

Come on, now that we are in the middle of the hair loss season, they can become great allies since we find and from which it is recommended to take two capsules during breakfast for three months of treatment and three months of rest, providing the hair with the necessary nutrients for their proper growth, keeping them healthy.

It has a price of 35 euros and, in addition to its website, we find it for sale in hairdressing salons, pharmacies and parapharmacies.

A signing

This week we have learned that Valentina sampaio It has become the new face of Armani Beauty and it is news that we love. And it is that Valentina is a Brazilian model and actress who became the first openly transgender model of Victoria’s Secret in August 2019 and of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2020.





A detail

This week I want to talk to you about a precious detail and I am sure that many love how they are new candles from La Chinata. And it is that, the firm dedicated to extra virgin olive oil, cosmetic products and gourmet, too has launched a collection of candles that are ideal.





Specifically, there are three among those that we find in a tin container, which is the most sustainable, ideal for creating an atmosphere of well-being at home or anywhere else thanks to its pleasant aromas of Olive blossom, Cherry Blossom or Wild fig tree.

I will tell you that I have the Cherry Blossom and it has me absolutely in love. They have a price of 7.50 euros and I assure you that they are a success.

A product

And finally, this Friday as a recommended product I have to tell you about a cleaner that I have recently tried, the Blue Marine facial cleanser by Dersia (9.95 euros), a product that cleanses and removes make-up in depth and is perfect for dry skin like mine as it helps keep the skin’s protective layer in perfect condition.





It has been developed based on alga Spirulina, contains almonds oil, rich in vitamin A, B and E. That is, vitamin A helps maintain healthy skin; while vitamin B hydrates and improves the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots; and thanks to vitamin E, it improves the appearance of scars and prevents small pimples or blemishes.

But it also contains antioxidant properties, prevents wrinkles and neutralizes free radicals, jojoba oil perfectly penetrates the skin. With moisturizing and emollient properties, it contains shea butter maintaining the elasticity and flexibility of the dermis.

The truth is that it is a delight of product, with a smell like marine, perfect to add to a night routine and be able to go to bed with clean and cared skin. And it is that not only does it not dry out, but it hydrates and illuminates the face. Come on, total signing.

Photo | @dulceida and provided by the brands