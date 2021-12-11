What little we have left to finish the year, beauty lovers. We barely have a few days left to say goodbye to 2021 and release 2022, so the desire to feel beautiful both on the outside and on the inside, is still very present with our five essentials of the week.

A bell

This week we begin this review with something different, with a very special campaign starring Chábeli Iglesias and Ana Boyer. And it is that the sisters become the protagonists of a new chapter of the Lancôme’s Absolue campaign. On this occasion they enter a unique place in search of the best kept secret of the most exclusive formula of the Maison French.





“An exceptional formula, inspired by nature and perfected by science. A sensory journey towards eternal youth. More than 10 years of

research and savoir faire on the regenerative power of the Perpetual Rose of Lancôme. A beauty secret treasured for years in the most demanding hands, which they now share with lovers of the extraordinary. “





Thus, they have chosen as the setting an old 19th century laboratory where The Master preserves the formula of beauty and the sisters, surprised by the hidden mysteries, discover the power of the most exclusive Absolue de Lancôme rose. Without a doubt, a beautiful campaign where Ana and Chábeli have captured our full attention.

A signing

Today I wanted to talk to you about a signing of the Savvy Minerals by Young Living makeup collection that has joined the essential oils brand with mineral makeup products that offer us a wide variety of products and ideal shades to complete a beauty routine with ingredients. Obtained in a responsible way and of natural origin.





A very complete brand that includes everything from face to lip products, without forgetting eye shadows …

In any case, what we do have to highlight about Young Living is that thanks to its Foundation, last 2020 it helped in the promotion of education by opening the doors to opportunities through traditional and vocational education, the development of skills and the leadership development; developed projects empowering women around the world to break the cycle of poverty for their children through investment in small businesses and fair trade companies; in addition to helping to end exploitation by protecting the vulnerable against the loss of their freedoms due to abuse and human trafficking.

A new space of beauty

What great news for all Guerlain lovers, including myself. And it is that the Maison has opened its first Boutique in Spain on Calle Serrano 54 in Madrid where you can experience the whole Guerlain universe up close, as well as discover unique and exclusive products and enjoy unique experiences that can only be carried out in this new and exclusive space.





A sustainable fashion brand

Although this space is more focused on the beauty world, we also have very fashion moments with which we also feel beautiful. And it is that Blue Banana goes beyond being simply fashion because it has become the first Spanish fashion brand that manages to negativeize its carbon emissions, offsetting twice the emissions generated by its collection. In fact, in collaboration with Dcycle has been the first to analyze its carbon footprint, the traceability of its value chain and transparency in processes.





A firm that combines fashion, comfort, trends and a firm commitment to sustainability.

A product

And to finish, I have to recommend a pallet of ideal and low cost shadows from the Christmas collection. Wish upon a star by Essence. Nine gorgeous shades with super-gloss and matte finishes, highly pigmented and easy to blend, are perfect for creating great holiday looks.





In addition, its velvet and stars packaging could not be cuter and, as always, its price is great, it does not reach 10 euros.





Photo | @mariafrubies and provided by the brands