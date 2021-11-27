We reached the last Friday of November. Who was going to say it, but in less than a sigh we have reached the end of the year, yes, any moment is good to feel good and feel very beautiful. Therefore, here we leave you one more Friday which are our five essentials for this week.

A depigmenting treatment

This week we begin our review of these essentials with a treatment against stains that we find in the Happiness Carrera Aesthetics and Beauty Center and that, precisely, now, are a very good option to take care of our skin.





Thus, he proposes a treatment with Q-Plus Star Evo, a powerful platform of Q-Switched / Nd: YAG laser technology, a worldwide reference with four different lasers:

QS witched at two wavelengths 1064nm and 532nm. This laser is able to fragment pigmented lesions. We can treat sun spots or lentigos (even the lightest ones), freckles, seborrheic keratosis,

micropigmentation of eyebrows or tattoos and control melasma. The laser acts on the pigments that are on the surface of the skin but also on the deeper ones. In the control of melasma, it works by reducing the size of the melanocyte dendrites and eliminating excess melanin, in this way it not only progressively lightens it, but also prevents its hyperpigmentation in contact with UV light. Fractional laser. In this mode, the laser makes deep micro-lesions in the skin that turn into re-epithelialization vacuoles with the help of healthy tissue located between the firing points. In this way, it generates the stimulus of collagen and elastin for skin rejuvenation and resurfacing, in addition to improving the appearance of wrinkles, acne scars and stretch marks.

Photothermal. The laser pulse is delivered in microseconds. The advantage of this mode is to generate a gentle and deep heat with the 1064nm Nd: YAG laser. It is used for the control of acne, couperosis, skin tightening and to close pores.

Long Pulse. The laser pulse is delivered in milliseconds, generating a

controlled thermal damage to coagulate vessels in both the face and legs. The thermal damage produced by laser light in telangiectasias achieves a coagulation of the hemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin present in the treated blood vessel, after several weeks it is the macrophages that come to the place of treatment to eliminate these remains.

For each type of blemish or discoloration of the skin, one or the other will be used with a price per session of 190 euros and the center is located at C / Castelló 67 in Madrid.

A different and very exclusive gift

Beyond the beauty world, we find ideal details with a different touch, such as a brooch created by designer Guille García-Hoz in collaboration with Señorío de Montanera. It is a limited edition brooch, of which there will only be 50 units for sale, which has oak leaf shape with acorns, and is that the pasture of Extremadura is the common thread of this beautiful project. I know will sell on the Señorío de Montanera website along with a piece of pure Iberian acorn ham with PDO Dehesa de Extremadura of 8 kilos and that we can buy it from 645 euros.





A different store

Today we have to tell you about the virtual reality store that Dyson is planning. And the brand is about to inaugurate a new era: “Dyson VR Demo”, adding a new variant in virtual reality to its more than 318 physical stores around the world.





This innovative initiative will enable customers to experience and test Dyson products without leaving home through a virtual reality headset. In addition, thanks to animations and interviews with Dyson engineers, customers will be able to obtain all the necessary information about the products.





The store will provide customers with an unmatched experience that goes far beyond what traditional retail and e-commerce offer. Without a doubt, a unique experience.

An initiative

This week in which we have celebrated the day against gender violence we wanted to tell you about the initiative of KIKO Milano next to Ana Bella Foundation in support of surviving women creating the project “A new life, with more beauty” which aims to build a more egalitarian society free from violence against women.

Thus, Kiko becomes an active collaborator of said Foundation, thus participating in stopping the mistreatment of women, showing her commitment and unconditional support to this cause.





A product

Today I have to tell you about my last manicure signing at home. This is Gel iQ, the evolution of the GelLack permanent home manicure system. It is a complete kit to give us a lasting manicure at home, but it is also not so aggressive, being respectful with

nails and skin.





The starter kit (49.90 euros although today it is 39.92 euros) includes a UV / LED lamp, a Gel iQ Pre-Cleanser Step 1 precleaner and a Gel iQ High shine Cleanser Step 5 final cleaner. And then, we have 36 enamels of different shades to choose from, each priced at 8.50 euros (today at 7.23 euros), nail polish remover for 4.90 euros and bands for nail removers (4.90 euros).





I liked this product because it does not spoil my nails and I get a super shiny and long-lasting manicure, for more than a week, with beautiful shades. It is comfortable, easy to use, with very beautiful results and suitable for everyone, even the most clumsy in the field. Without a doubt, a signing.

Photo | @sofyabenzakour