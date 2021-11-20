Only a couple of weekends are left for us to start the month of December and, finally, end this 2021 that for many is also being complicated. Therefore, any excuse is good to feel good, feel beautiful, all the more reason for us to introduce you to what these days are our five essentials of the week.

A hand treatment

It has been a long time since we talked about any hand treatment and now that the cold has made an appearance, it is one of those parts of our body that is always very exposed and also deserves care such as those offered to us since the Oxigen center.





Thus, they propose (among others) an ideal Vitamin Treatment for devitalized skin that is a revitalizing mesotherapy treatment that brings luminosity and hydration to the treated skin. In this protocol, a powerful cocktail of 58 active ingredients is injected, consisting of vitamins, amino acids, coenzymes, antioxidants, minerals and low-density hyaluronic acid, with which they also stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

The result of this protocol is immediate and reaches its maximum visibility after 15 days. It acts as a flash treatment or as part of a scheduled and prolonged regimen for mature skin.

The price per session starts at 280 euros and we can find it at the Oxigen Center in Bori i Fontestà 14, in Barcelona, ​​Telephone 93 200 73 33

A signing

I do not know about you, but lately I have a lot of stress due to my work rhythm, therefore, everything that is to facilitate my life to have a good face is welcome and if, in addition, it does not require effort, better.

So, I have to tell you about a super signing: Age Beauty Secret The Sleeping Mask by Bioline Jatò which is a night time treatment with gradual release for the face, neck and décolleté. Come on, it is a night mask that, according to what the brand tells us, has “Memory effect” making it adapt to the facial oval, to nourish and repair the skin during sleep, stimulating the natural regenerative biorhythms of the skin.

They tell us that in the morning the skin appears completely relaxed, uniform, extraordinarily soft and luminous. Come on, not wanting her.





Contains Cannabis oil, Stem cells from Olive oil, Açaí oil, Helianthus and Moringa seed oil, among other ingredients that act in synergy and thus relax, nourish and regenerate, minimizing the effects of skin aging and repairing daily stress and fatigue. Its price is 105 euros and is available in specialized aesthetic centers

A very special collaboration

This week we have learned that Riot Games has teamed up with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna for the debut of the Riot’s animated series Arcane on Netflix. Thanks to this official collaboration, Fenty Beauty will be responsible for beauty looks and their content in Riot Games games with the goal of highlighting the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all its forms, including animation! Without a doubt, incredible news that they also celebrated with a great party.





A new space of beauty

Today we want to talk to you about a new place that addicted beauty has to know. And it is that last Thursday, November 11, the official inauguration of Alura Beauty & Wellness took place, the first urban beauty and wellness center in Barcelona.





It is located in a prestigious area of ​​the city and brings together 13 exclusive high-end firms in a space of 2,300 square meters and offers a wide variety of beauty, hairdressing, barber, manicure or massage services so that the client can decide between Outstanding brands such as Me 85 by mesoestetic, New look, Backstage, Alberto Cerdán Space, Ali d’Aria, Bella Aurora, IM Clinic, Basics by Mercè, Atelier Anthony Llobet, Good Nails by Raffel Pages and Thai Spa Massage.





It is a new business model that responds to what is known as the era of beautywell, where wellness and beauty are not independent concepts, but rather the sum of both enhances the feeling of feeling good about oneself.

A sustainable product

Today I want to talk to you about a product that seems to me to be an exercise in responsibility and sustainability. It’s about the new Ecological, reusable and washable panty liners from Enna Protect.





It is a panty liner with wings, with a model for panties or thongs, which is fastened with a clasp (comfortable, it does not hurt or is noticeable), and which is perfect for reducing the generation of waste in the environment, being hypoallergenic and breathable, gentle on the intimate area and with

SANIDX treatment to prevent the spread of germs and odors, reducing the possibility of intimate infections such as candidiasis, vaginosis or cystitis.

The truth is that they are super comfortable, they do not move (despite the fact that at first I thought they would, especially since the ones I have are thong), they are easy to wash, very absorbent and they seem like a perfect option to reduce environmental impact.

Enna Cycle Protect Reusable Pantyliner 1ud, 100 Gram

Also, as a detail, tell you that it has four layers: The first one that is in contact with the skin is a 100% bamboo layer with high absorption capacity to avoid humidity in the intimate area; the second is made of a fast-drying, non-deformable PA microfiber 3D space fabric with SANIDX antibacterial treatment; the third layer is a waterproof PUL laminate that retains the; and the last one is a thin layer of breathable and soft organic cotton. Very top for a price of 9.99 euros.

Photos | Stradivarius, Opi and loaned by the brands