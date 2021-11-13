We reached almost halfway through the month of November and, as it is a good Friday, a review of our essentials of the week awaits us, the five signings with which we feel beautiful not only on the outside, but also on the inside, cultivating the spirit.

A hair treatment

Unlike other Fridays, today the recommended treatment focuses on the hair, specifically thanks to the Taninoplasty Tanino Therapy by Salvatore Cosméticos what do they tell us what it is “a therapeutic system of organic work free of formaldehyde and derivatives, dermatologically tested, whose main ingredient is Tannin. It is a vegetable polyphenol extracted directly from nature that together with multiple raw materials such as essential oils, butter, collagen, omegas or elastin, among others, offers spectacular results on the hair “,





It’s about much more than organic straightening since it manages to transform the mane adapting to our needs. In this way, as we are told, we can get a tannin restructuring, You can even perform detox or curly treatments, a wide range of possibilities with the aim of always looking for healthy hair. Thus, as they tell us “Through a previous diagnosis, personalized services are carried out and adapted to the needs of all types of hair. We can provide restructuring, nutrition and hydration based on proteins, amino acids, vitamins and lipids, repairing and realigning the cuticles from the inside without waterproof or modify the genetic structure of the hair, being compatible with all professional techniques “.





For more information on the salons and benefits for the hair, do not hesitate to visit their website. The truth is that, personally, I could use pearls, so we will have to be aware.

A new training app

It is time to get in shape. Those who know the most say that the bikini operation starts the winter before and, therefore, what better way to get in tune than with an application like Choose Your Beat that allows us to do it from home, with training plans, guided classes and, even with a choice of acquisition of a series of equipment focused on improving performance.





We can find a great variety of forms of training of hiit, cardio, strength, functional, yoga, pilates… and also, in the female universe it is clearly represented through specific programs based on age, objective or specific moments such as pregnancy, postpartum or menopause.





Whether we want to burn fat, mark abs, anti-stress exercises … or whatever, we find it in this new App that can be downloaded on both iOS and Android and is priced at 9.99 euros per month without access limitations.

An advent calendar of pure luxury

Christmas is getting closer and the Advent calendars are multiplying. Of course, they are not all the same and there are some luxurious ones like the ones it has launched Balmain Hair Couture in La Ville Lumière, a Christmas Edition that houses iconic products of the firm in format full size.





In this way, this Christmas calendar is available in two sizes (large and medium) where we find between 5 to 10 products of the firm with in packagings ideal representing iconic Parisian buildings covered in snow.

Two super gifts priced at 229 euros for the big one and 149 euros for the small one that will undoubtedly delight anyone. beauty addicted because they are really worthwhile products.





A book





This week we wanted to select a very special book for all those who are looking for something different and very charming. Is named Stories and legends of Trujillo (17.10 euros) and has been written by Jose Antonio Redondo, Doctor of Ancient History and professor at the University of Extremadura, where he compiles a good handful of stories of the land as a result of the stories of his elders, his own research, popular knowledge … with which to have a great time.

“The events narrated in these legends come in some cases from interesting files from the municipal archive of Trujillo, others from the Trujillan Chronicles of the 16th century by Miguel Muñoz de San Pedro, others are simply popular tales and advice, and most, pure invention. Everything has been composed and seasoned in my personal opinion, but it is not only fiction, in each and every one of these legends and stories there is a trace of history although perhaps not even I know it, because in these literary arts it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between what is told, what is lived and what is dreamed of “.

Stories and legends of Trujillo by José Antonio Redondo

A product

And, as always, we end our section of essentials with a product of those that has won us over from all those that we have the opportunity to try. In fact, it is a product that I told you about a season ago, when it was launched and that, now that I have had the opportunity to try it, I have to recommend it yes or yes.





It is about Planet Skin Triple Oil Cleanser, a somewhat different cleanser with which we manage to remove make-up, cleanse, tone and hydrate the skin. A super pleasant product with which to minimize routine steps (especially for those who are always at an incredible pace) that offers a deep cleaning thanks to the jojoba and citrus extract, but also provides complete care thanks to its formula loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C and E, plus raspberry extract and sodium hyaluronate that provide nutrition and deep hydration.

Its price is 24.90 euros and it has been the first own launch of Planet Skin, a website dedicated to Korean cosmetics, And looking at the results, we hope it’s not the last one because it’s super nice and skin looks and feels clean and good looking.

Photos | @balmainhaircouture_es