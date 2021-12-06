A few months ago Amaia decided to have a look change and He opted to darken his hair in a deep brown toneThe result, as we saw at the time, is that of a shiny mane, with a very healthy and much more nourished appearance.





And the thing is, the darkest tones are the ones that reflect the light the most and, specifically, Amaia feels great, despite the fact that it hardens her features a bit compared to her light brown, even so, we love her change. So that We have looked for five dyes with which to get an equally deep chestnut and with different shades.





–L’Oréal Paris Préférence Infinia Hair Dye, this is one of the prettiest chestnut trees, the shade Caracas Intense Deep Brown. The dye does not fades and its unique blend of pigments enrich the color. Hair is nourished from roots to upntas and provides full coverage. Price 9.45 euros.

–Llongueras Advance coloring, a chestnut tree deep in the tone Chocolate Brown With which to achieve perfect coverage and a result that is as natural as it is brilliant. It has grape seed oil and provitamin B5 that protect the hair and nourish. The color lasts up to five weeks and the gray hair is completely covered. Price 4.92 euros.

–Intensive Creme Coloration Palette Permanent Color Schwarzkopf, a precious Chestnut Brown that leaves a very intense shine and illuminates the face. Its formula with Argan Oil and Almond Oil provides shine and nutrition; and it also covers all gray hair. Price 4.29 euros.





–Clairol Nice’n Easy Semi-Permanent Hair Dye with No Ammonia, a semi-permanent ammonia-free dye that provides a natural and shiny color to the hair, covers gray hair and lasts up to 24 washes. The shade Medium Ash Brown it is a really natural dark bastatne chestnut. Price 5.95 euros.

–Prodigy L’Oréal Ammonia-Free Permanent Color, this tint in Sienna 4.15 tone It is a very beautiful deep chocolate and leaves a very shiny result. Its formula is ammonia-free and has oils that deeply nourish the cuticle. Price 7.95 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | @amaia