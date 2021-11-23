In the world of fashion there are many garments that, like jeans and Levi’s, we associate with specific brands. It is also the case with boots since, especially if we think about military style boots, we quickly come to mind Dr. Martens.

Some boots that they were born almost 80 years ago, in 1945, as work footwear and later the culture underground and punk They revitalized and popularized. Today they are a widely used footwear in all kinds of styles that achieve bring an extra rebellion to any look, from jeans to dresses or skirts.

Today, taking advantage of the early Black Friday sales at La Redoute, we have signed five Dr. Martens models at a discount. But we have expanded our search radar to include, in addition to the classic boots, loafers or Derby shoes:

Boots

As for boots we have signed three models, each with its own differentiating characteristic: have a great platform, be the original model or have a patent leather finish.





First of all we have these Jadon boots, which stand out mainly for their large 5 centimeter platform. They are made in skin and they have a zipper on the inside of the boot to facilitate putting on. 219 euros 163.98 euros.





Then we have the model 1490, one of the brand’s most iconic models. Unlike the previous one, this is flat, without a platform, and has a somewhat taller cane. 199 euros 148.99 euros.





And to finish we have these boots, a variation of the previous 1490, with a patent leather finish. They are perfect for those looking some traditional Dr. Martens but with a different touch. 199 euros 148.99 euros.

Derby shoes

In this category, as before with the boots, we have two models. On the one hand the traditional leather shoe and its version with a patent leather finish:





If we are looking for a classic model, the best thing would be to opt for these shoes, without a platform and with a traditional leather finish. A timeless shoe that is a sure hit. 159 euros 126.99 euros.





And if we want to “risk” a little more and add a shoe with personality to our wardrobe, there is nothing better than its version in patent leather. Which, in addition, has a slightly higher sole. 169 euros 129.99 euros.

Patent leather derby shoes





More offers?

