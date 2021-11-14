Renew the microwave It seems like a simple task, but once we take a look at the market, we are overwhelmed by the wide variety of this small appliance (a must for many of us).

Not to mention the economic issue, something that is undoubtedly limiting when choosing our model, but that thanks to the pre Black Friday offers does not suppose any drama. Proof of this are these five top brand models that we have signed on sale at Amazon:

Candy CookinApp CMXG20DW

The first of our options comes from the hand of Candy, this CookinApp which has the Amazon’s Choices black label of recommendation and an average rating of 4.9 stars among more than 9,000 buyers.

A small simple white appliance that fits into any type of kitchen and that has among its outstanding features a power of up to 1000W (adjustable up to five different levels), grill, a total capacity of 20 liters, digital displayer, 40 programs automatic that can be consulted from the app and an express cooking mode. We found it lowered by 105 79 euros.





Candy CookinApp CMXG20DW, Microwave with grill, 20L, Digital, Simply-Fi App, 5 power levels, 40 automatic programs, 25.5cm turntable, Express Cooking, 700W / 1000W, White

Taurus Fastwave Microwave

Another interesting offer today is this Taurus which also has the Amazon’s Choices recommendation label and an average rating of 4.1 stars among more than 1,000 shoppers.

A 700W microwave with five power levels, which has among other virtues a defrost function, a timer of 30 minutes maximum and an Auto-Clean system to facilitate the task of cleaning it. We found it available on Amazon at almost half price per 99.90 58.90 euros.





Taurus Microwave Fastwave 20, 20L, 700W, 6 powers, Without Grill, Defrost function, Auto-clean, White & Clean coating, Timer 30 min, 45.5 x 34.2 x 26 cm, FastWave Technology, White

Teka MWE 225 G

Another of the most recognizable brands that we find among Amazon’s pre Black Friday offers is this one from Teak with a power of 1050W (adjustable in five levels) and a grill function. Finished in stainless steel, it has an automatic defrost function that measures time by weight.

It has a total capacity of 20 liters and a timer from 0 to 95 minutes. All this with a minimalist dark gray design that combines elegantly with any kitchen and that we find on offer for 120 85.18 euros.





Teka – Microwave Grill, Model MWE 225 G, 20 Liters, 5 Power Levels, 700-1000 W, 8 menus, Stainless Steel, Gray and Black Glass, 25 x 44 x 34 cm

LG MH6565CPW

In matte black and with a design as minimalist as it is elegant, we have this microwave with Grill LG, specifically Smart Inverter with a total power of up to 1450W, 25 liters capacity and an elegant LED display.

This LG promises to cook, heat and defrost evenly, it also allows multiple ways of cooking thanks to its automatic menus and even frying with less fat with its Crispy Plate. It also has an efficiency that allows us to cook saving up to 28% of energy. We find it on offer for 209 159.99 euros.





LG MH6565CPW Grill Smart Inverter Microwave 1000 W, Grill 900 W, Micro + Grill 1450 W, 25 liters capacity, LED display, Crispy plate, Inner plate 292 mm, Matt Black

Severin Microwave 2 in 1

Another microwave with a grill function is this Severin 2 in 1 that has stainless steel finishes and classic rotary knobs that give it a slightly vintage look. It has a power of 700W and up to 900W in grill mode.





SEVERIN 2 in 1 Microwave, with Grill Function, Incl. Grill Grid and Turntable (Ø 24,5cm), 700 W, MW 7875, Silver / Black

Its functions include heating, defrosting or preparing food on the grill. A personalized way of cooking thanks to its nine power levels and timer setting with integrated warning signal. We found it on Amazon for 99.99 78.99 euros.

