Only five days have passed in 2022 and the first drop for Telmex, Facebook, LinkedIn, Telegram and other services is already being reported.

Today, a day before the arrival of the Magi to our country, infinitum users have run out of internet, which is why Telmex became a trend on Twitter.

According to information in the app Fing, the fall of Telmex occurred at noon this Wednesday, January 5, and has only affected central Mexico.

However, it should be noted that, according to data from DownDetector, in addition to the fall of Telmex and its internet services, sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Telegram and other services have also fallen.

Since May 2021, Telmex had not reported a drop in its services and, of course, users on social networks are the ones who began to report failures in their internet.

Just when I have more work and things to send, the internet is crashing. I already want to work #Telmex – CRIS? (@ crisrmz10) January 5, 2022

#Telmex @Telmex It is the one with the general fault and that is why several apps and pages are “not” displayed. – ArtemHet (@ArtemHet) January 5, 2022

No manes #Telmex I have class and they take me – shazam (@bxandito) January 5, 2022

He fell #Telmex and now I can’t work, what a pity pic.twitter.com/Y5wFSTpXbo – Command (@medicenmando) January 5, 2022

In May of last year, a generalized Google failure affected the operation of YouTube, Gmail and Classroom, as reported on that occasion by DownDetector, a site that reported that the failure began at nine in the morning.

However, Google was not the only one that was faulty, but Telmex was also part of the services that went down and, consequently, left thousands of people without internet, at a time when, more than a luxury, it is a necessity.

Mexico City, Monterrey, the State of Mexico and Guadalajara were the regions that were affected by the fall of Telmex and, immediately, the quality of internet services in Mexico was questioned.

On average, users pay around 490 pesos per month for a service that constantly has failures and at a time in history where the Internet connection is vital, thus leaving thousands of Internet users without their home office, online classes, without their social networks, etc.

2022 still begins with the uncertainty generated by Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, a fact that has once again put a new confinement on the map of possibilities in some parts of the world.

Given this, once again, the idea of ​​returning to the home office and, in some cases, delaying the return to face-to-face work or to classrooms, are just some of the consequences that are coming as a result of the advance of the variant of the virus that has the whole world turned upside down.

