Bimba and Lola is a unique firm with groundbreaking garments capable of transforming our closet ground. Every season launches new proposals full of fantasy, however, this time we focus on the style keys that the brand teaches us through its new lookbook.

Daring with (very) crazy shoes is a success

It is becoming more and more common to dress by the feet: choose a particular shoe and create a style to match it. Bimba y Lola goes one step further and challenges us to wear crazy and groundbreaking shoes so that the final outfit gains originality. These lilac (or orange) hair ballerinas are a great example.





The craziest mix of fabrics works

Opposites attract and creating a style playing with textures is a success. In this way, a neoprene and fur coat can be combined with a quilted nylon bag and a large printed wool scarf.





Different sport styles

Sporty looks are cool, we know that. But the brand goes further and offers us a sporty look that is far from the usual and that becomes a very original proposal. All thanks to a printed jacket with shearling details that becomes the icing on the cake.





Mix of styles in the same style

Mixing different styles in the same style has never worked so much. In this way, a printed tulle top can be worn wonderfully with a full-color padded vest and a black vinyl miniskirt.





Giving all the prominence to a single garment (star)

However, the firm also knows that sometimes we must give all the prominence to a single garment. Presenting some very original printed corduroy pants, these gain importance after being combined with basic wardrobe pieces.





