Have a good knife sets It is essential you have the level of cuisine you have. Being able to chop, chop or cut with agility and ease is also essential for the elaborations, much safer.

At Amazon we have found a fairly complete selection of knives for all kinds of budgets, from the scarcest to those that can afford a set almost at a professional level. These are some of the most interesting, some with pre blackfriday discounts.

Bows

The first of our options is this game of the national brand, Bows, a selection of knives and scissors in a wooden block, made of nitrium stainless steel with a brand formula that promises toughness, effectiveness and durability.

The complete set includes a vegetable knife, a bread knife, a Chef’s knife, a ham knife and kitchen scissors. The handle is made of Polypropylene, a material that promises to be as hygienic as it is light and resistant to shocks, chemicals and high temperatures (so we can put them in the dishwasher). All this on offer for 35.18 29.79 euros.





Arcos 815000 Kitchen Knife Set, Nitrum Stainless Steel, Black, Standard

The Mustache

If we are looking for a set that in addition to being practical, is attractive, this full color set is the most complete. The set includes four knives, a peeler and a scissors to be able to cut from bread, to vegetables and ham with precision.

In addition, its ergonomic handle makes cutting much easier and the non-stick finish allows us to clean them easily (food remains do not stick). According to the manufacturer they are resistant to corrosion. We have them on Amazon for only 16.90 euros.





La Mustache – Knife Set + Scissors + Vegetable Peeler – Premium | Nonstick – Selection Colors – No Risk of Contamination – Comfortable Handle – Corrosion Resistant

ZWILLING

If we are looking for a set of knives closer to the professional level, we have to invest a little more, but thanks to the pre Black Friday offers we can get this complete set of Zwilling for less than half the original price, specifically for 239 106.49 euros.

The price includes a set of nine-piece knives for roving and garnishing, a multipurpose knife, another for meat, a chef’s knife, another for bread, meat fork, sharpener and finally, the kitchen scissors. All made of stainless steel with a wooden handle so they promise precision and resistance in equal measure.





ZWILLING Knife block, 9 pieces, Wooden block, Knives and scissors made of special stainless steel / plastic handle, Twin Gourmet

3 Carnations

Another proposal of intermediate quality, somewhere between professional and amateur, is this set of four forged knives with Pakka handles. A set that has a 9-centimeter vegetable knife, a 12.5-centimeter chef’s knife, another 17.5-centimeter santoku type and a last 17-centimeter usuba-type knife.

The game has the quality certification ISO 9001 – 2015 and sanitary NSF and we can find them for sale on Amazon today for only 59.90 euros.





3 Claveles – Set of 4 Professional Forged Knives with Pakka Handle (4X Sakura)

WMF

Lastly, another set of professional features on offer is this WMF Classic Line model. A complete set of five knives made of tempered steel blade with a long-lasting edge that we can keep in their wooden support to protect them while we are not using them.





WMF Classic Line Set of 5 Knives with Wooden Support, Tempered Steel Blade with Long Lasting Edge

