There is little more than a month to Christmas But the Christmas spirit is already present in the newsroom, we have been signing clothes, accessories, the latest in decoration and even perfect tableware for the holidays and events of these dates for days.

Precisely today, without leaving the table -the real protagonist- we compile a selection of cutlery perfect for our meetings at home (now and at any other time of the year). Some have a classic style, others more daring, but all have a common thread: personalize our table to the maximum to receive our favorite people as they deserve.





The first of our options is a bet on elegance. It’s about this 24-piece cutlery (for six people) in stainless steel with minimalist lines and silhouettes that are completed with a subtle touch of gold.

The perfect choice if we are looking for something simple but with touches that make a difference and that dress our table year after year without clashing (or going out of style). The signature Villeroy & Boch and we can find it on Amazon for 248.43 euros (although the price may vary depending on the number of pieces we select).

Villeroy & Boch Ella Cutlery Set, For up to 6 people, 24 pieces, stainless steel, partially gold-plated





Much cheaper is this 24-piece cutlery set, made up of forks, spoons and knives (even a salad service) in a modern combination of gold and dark blue on the handle.

One of the most daring options that, however, will not be too baroque or detract from the elegance of our table -although we must be consistent with the dishes, so as not to overdo it. glam– and that we can find on Amazon for only 33.45 euros (the complete set for six people).

24 Piece Gold Mirror Cutlery Set, Stainless Steel Dinnerware Set, Dishwasher Safe Gold Cutlery, Fork, Coffee Spoon, Cheese Knife, Salad Service





But if we want to bet on such a design royal as a classic, with a silver finish that even our grandmothers would fall in love with, this complete set with a total of 113 pieces is perfect.

The selection of cutlery is presented in an elegant box with velvet slots and several compartments, for storage and that it will keep as new for many years. It is made of stainless steel, with a leaf-shaped finish on the handle and we found it on Amazon for 143.81 euros.

Pradel Excellence D635C-113 – Combined cutlery, Silver Color





Much more original without a doubt is this serving cutlery set (although we can also select the cutlery for each diner) that we find on Amazon. It is a set of six metallic pieces with a gold plating and a black handle.

What makes you fall in love with this set most are its elongated silhouettes and the brocade on one of the serving spoons – yes, it is forbidden to serve soup with it – in the form of leaves. We can find it on Amazon from 19.99 euros, the price varies depending on the number of pieces we select.

6 Piece Black Gold Serving Spoon, Serving Cutlery Set, Serving Utensils, Includes Serving Spoon, Cake Server, Butter Knife, Serving Fork, etc.





For a couple of seasons-and partly thanks to the insistence of La Vecina Rubia- the iridescent print is on trend. We have seen it in backpacks, toiletry bags and, curiously, more commonly than you might expect, in cutlery.

That is why we have cast in this compilation this original game with this multicolored finish, a set of 30 pieces that we can find on Amazon from 38.99 euros. Of course, there are other color options such as gold or pink, for the less daring, although the final price may vary.

Berglander 30 Piece Titanium Rainbow Colored Flatware Set, 30 Piece Colored Flatware Set, Mutil Color Flatware Flatware Sets, Service for 6 (Bright Rainbow)





