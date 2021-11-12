Five cocktails to enjoy the last sunny afternoons

Spicy California
Ingredients:
- 30ml SKYY Vodka
- 20ml Wide Reyes
- 50ml pineapple juice
- 20ml lemon juice
- 15ml Natural syrup
preparation:
Add all the ingredients and shake with ice, serve in a rocks glass and decorate.
Vibrance Mayorazgo
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila macerated with saffron
- 1 oz orange juice
- ½ oz of yellow lemon juice
- ½ oz Velvet Soda Spicy Ginger
- Aloe vera drink top
- Pinch of turmeric powder
preparation:
Cool an old fashioned glass with ice and remove the excess water. Once cold, pour two ounces of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila macerated with saffron, one ounce of yellow lemon juice, half an ounce of Velvet Soda Spicy Ginger, the aloe vera drink top and a pinch of turmeric powder. Use a reusable straw and stir to incorporate the ingredients.
Sub-recipe for Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila with saffron
Ingredients:
- 150 ml of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila
- 1 cm of saffron root previously peeled and cut into slices
preparation:
Pour the 150 ml of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila into a container, add 1 cm of saffron root previously peeled and cut into slices. Let the liquid sit at room temperature for an hour. When finished filter the liquid to remove the sheets.
Joy’s Classic Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Appleton Estate Reserve
- Ginger ale
- Orange crescent
- Angostura bitter
- Ice
preparation:
Pour the orange and bitter into the glass. Macerate with ice, rum and complete with ginger ale.