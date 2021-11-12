Five cocktails to enjoy the last sunny afternoons

Spicy California

Ingredients:

30ml SKYY Vodka

20ml Wide Reyes

50ml pineapple juice

20ml lemon juice

15ml Natural syrup

preparation:

Add all the ingredients and shake with ice, serve in a rocks glass and decorate.

Vibrance Mayorazgo

Ingredients:

2 oz of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila macerated with saffron

1 oz orange juice

½ oz of yellow lemon juice

½ oz Velvet Soda Spicy Ginger

Aloe vera drink top

Pinch of turmeric powder

preparation:

Cool an old fashioned glass with ice and remove the excess water. Once cold, pour two ounces of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila macerated with saffron, one ounce of yellow lemon juice, half an ounce of Velvet Soda Spicy Ginger, the aloe vera drink top and a pinch of turmeric powder. Use a reusable straw and stir to incorporate the ingredients.

Sub-recipe for Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila with saffron

Ingredients:

150 ml of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila

1 cm of saffron root previously peeled and cut into slices

preparation:

Pour the 150 ml of Mayorazgo Cristalino tequila into a container, add 1 cm of saffron root previously peeled and cut into slices. Let the liquid sit at room temperature for an hour. When finished filter the liquid to remove the sheets.

Joy’s Classic Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Appleton Estate Reserve

Ginger ale

Orange crescent

Angostura bitter

Ice

preparation:

Pour the orange and bitter into the glass. Macerate with ice, rum and complete with ginger ale.