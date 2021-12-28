Sometimes it is difficult to keep the entrance in order, especially if there are children at home who they drop their coat in the first place they catch. Something that has an easy solution: find a coat rack that, in addition to being decorative, is practical.

At Amazon we have found three models as ideal as they are neutral, which they will fit in any type of decoration and they will give a special touch to our hall, keeping order at bay:





We start with a Nordic-inspired style thanks to this simple (but not bland) natural wood coat rack with bench included., perfect for sitting down and taking off your shoes. In addition, it has a small drawer to leave the keys or whatever we want.

The coat rack is elongated and although it includes the bench, it is narrow and does not take up too much space – its measurements are 90x30x165 centimeters – so we can take advantage of small hallways. We can find it on Amazon for 317.26 euros.

Solid Wood Coat Hanger Hooks





Another of our favorites also has Nordic inspiration, although it is totally different from the previous one. Is about a floor model with solid wood design and modern finish. A tree-style coat rack with up to nine hooks for clothes.

The natural wood color along with the minimalist aesthetic make this coat rack an elegant piece that combines with any type of decoration. Also, although has the capacity to house various garments and accessories, it does not take up too much space. We have it for sale on Amazon for 169 euros.

Design Coat Stand Solid Wood Modern Tree Type Hanger





The original and minimalist can also be tremendously practical as well as very decorative. Proof of this is this proposal with table design, very dynamic since we can choose between different sizes and place the hooks at will.

There are several measures that go from the smallest of 52 centimeters, ideal for small corridors and to another complete option that decorates a 126×61-centimeter wall, much more original. Of course, the price varies depending on our choice, we find it on Amazon from 78.83 euros.

Table one Vintage Wall Coat Racks, Wooden Wall Coat Racks





If we have little space at home, it is always a good solution to bet on furniture with double functionality and extra storage, such as this coat rack with bench and shoe rack. A Scandinavian style design that combines wood with quilted gray fabric.

The Nordic aesthetic characterized by simplicity and neutral lines, fits perfectly with any décor. In addition, it does not take up much space but it has capacity for six garments and up to three pairs of shoes. We have it on Amazon for 69.95 euros.

SoBuy Shoe rack with coat rack





Finally, if we need occupy as little space as possibleBut we don’t want to give up on style either, this composition of wooden hooks in the shape of round blocks is perfect. We can place them in parallel or creating a more irregular and eclectic figure.

It is available in several different wood tones, lighter and darker and can be purchased in batches ranging from 4 to 8 pieces. Of course, the price varies depending on our choices and we have them on Amazon from 14.85 euros.

HomeDo Wall Hooks Wooden coat rack.

