We know: chokers are not for everyone. Some of you will love them, while others you may think they are a “horror”. What is clear is that these neck-tight chokers triumphed between the nineties and early 2000s and they activate our nostalgia to the fullest. We are from the “yes” team to the choker. In fact, the versions with pearls or glitter we love to wear with a LDB and create a look at night from ten.





This silver-tone choker with crystals from Asos Design is a staple for the most striking outfits. You can show it off with a high bun and a black spaghetti strap dressThis is how the protagonist of the proposal will be. 10.49 euros.





Silver-tone choker with crystals





If you prefer pearls you have this option. This choker has an adjustable length chain and a lobster clasp. A basic that we can combine with a two-piece navy blue suit. 7.49 euros at Asos.

Tiered Pearl Choker





Another alternative is to opt for a two-level choker. In this case, a Reclaimed Vintage Inspired model that includes a design with glitter and another with different charms. How to combine it? With a strapless neckline dress, for example. 13.99 euros at Asos.

Reclaimed Vintage Inspired cosmic eye charm chain choker and necklace in gold





Red is a color synonymous with Christmas. A) Yes, an option that we like a lot is to bet on this choker for him look Christmas Eve. For example, we can wear it with a black two-piece suit or with a black midi dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. 7.99 euros at Asos.

ASOS DESIGN choker with red crystals





Finally, an alternative that offers three designs in silver and gold. In this way, we can play with one model or another depending on the earrings and bracelets that we are going to use. This pack is from Topshop. 18.99 euros.

Topshop Ball and Link Chain Style Chokers Multipack of 3 Assorted Metallic Tones





