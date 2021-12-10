Denossed until a few years ago and considered offal, the cheek is experiencing a gastronomic boom that makes her participate in houses and restaurants. We can call it cheek or we can call it cheek (or galta, as it is called in Catalonia), and can be made of pork —also Iberian— or veal, but it gains followers.

His mellow, versatility and leisurely cooking have thus elevated it to altars where today it is difficult not to see it.

Cheap —or cheaper than other meats—, succulent and with the great advantage of improving in the stew the next day, the cheek has become a good, beautiful and very tempting dish for any type of cook.

From professionals, to those we take out of the fire today, even domestic kitchens, Its ease of cooking helps us to show off at home with very little money and just enough effort. Even more so with these tricks so that they always come out perfect.

From offal to haute cuisine

If you pay attention to the new kitchen cards, you will see that the cheek is repeated in many of them. It is easy to understand why. It is cheap, it is grateful and it perfectly withstands different cooking. Even more so when you can easily find a Vacuum-cooked fifth-range cheek that only asks to finish it off.

There are also many chefs who use it fresh, obviously. Give some more war Because you have to clean it and it requires a lot of cooking, but it is grateful and with the use of technology -rooner and sous vide cooking, mainly- you don’t have to be on top of it.

At home, things change, but we can also start with her and the voids to leave her very tender and alone having to top it off in the pan or in the casserole with the final cooking. From a hard piece full of collagen it has thus passed to another status: that of haute cuisine.

Sautéed in depth, anchored, well cleaned and playing with the sauce are just a small part of these brushstrokes that chefs leave so that the cheeks become a plate 10 and leave everyone speechless.

1. Clean them well

It does not matter the type of animal, but it does matter that we leave the cheek prepared with care. This is how he explains it Beltran Alonso, chef of the Madrid restaurant Casa Mories (Plaza de San Miguel, 5).

“I make pork and beef cheeks, but I always make them I clean well of all grease and what is not worth me “, he explains. In that ‘what is not worth’ also we include bones or skins which may be undesirable on the palate.

2. Prepare a good background

As in any stew, the importance is not only in the protagonist, but also the companions. For this, it is impossible to have good cheeks without a sofrito it deserves the name. Guillermo Salazar, chef of Casa Orellana (Calle Orellana, 6, and Plaza de la República del Ecuador, 2), applies it like this.

“On the one hand I have the cheeks and on the other I have onion, carrot and garlic in the same proportion as kilos of cheek,” he says. This amount is not trivial, since “the water from the vegetables will take off all that was left in the pot“.

3. Mark the cheek (and the vegetables) well

Salt, pepper and flour are not lacking in any casserole stew that involves meat. Beltrán Alonso thinks so. “Salt, pepper, flour and I mark them well,” he says. Same patterns that Guillermo Salazar follows: “we brown the cheeks very well, well seasoned, because it is super important that they take a dark color “.

The theory that also advises Aitor Esnal, Chef of the Logroño restaurant Wine Fandango (Calle General Vara de Rey, 5) and of his own restaurant, with the same name, on Calle Sagasta 13 in the Riojan capital. Although in his case he prefers to sauté the vegetables first in a casserole for the oven. And, importantly, that “carrot and onion go in mirepoix“and that the head of garlic is unpeeled.

After having that dark color, Guillermo Salazar also leaves “several hours the vegetables until it is very golden brown and starts to stick “.

4. Say yes to wine

The ways of the stew are inscrutable. Some of the chefs choose to go with water, others to provide mineral water and, most, to the necessary participation of the wine in this popular recipe.

It must be a wine that gives aroma, flavor and that also ends up concentrating that power in the stew. Therefore, it is normal for bets to go to reds and sherry wines. Beltrán Alonso opts for red wine after sautéing the cheeks and vegetables well to “let it evaporate later and then I add meat background“.

Red wine also uses Aitor Esnal, only that he prefers only to “wet with the wine, let the alcohol evaporate and then add mineral water“, says the chef from La Rioja.

For its part, Luis Angel Pérez, of the Yakitoro restaurant (Calle de la Reina, 41, and Paseo de la Castellana, 130), which makes some cheek gyozas, bet on “use odorous in the reduction of the sauce so as not to rectify the acidity of the red wine with sugars “, which will later be contrasted with an oyster and kimchee sauce with which it is plated.

Guillermo Salazar also points to Jerez wines, only that he prefers bet on “cut stick” because “I like the point it gives to the cheeks.”

5. Reduce well and mash the sauce

The mechanics are similar in any case: after that evaporation of the wine, add water or broth and leave the pans over low heat and covered, although not entirely. The time to reduce begins to concentrate the flavors to the maximum.

“I let it simmer until it reduces the sauce, although I always make a lot of sauce,” says Beltrán Alonso. The reasons are clear to him: “one part of the turbine, I reduce it more, add meat and I do a kind of demi-glace with which I then sauce over it “.

Guillermo Salazar prefers, after adding the wine and letting it evaporate, shred all the vegetables. “Then I put together cheeks, vegetables and some broth and I cook it until the cheeks are tender“.

Different mechanics and different results are proposed by Aitor Esnal, with a technique that allows us a little more freedom in the kitchen. “After incorporating the water we cover the casserole with aluminum foil and we cook it for five hours at 150º centigrade“.

“Is important that the tray does not stay dry, For this reason it is interesting to open from time to time and fill with water if necessary, “he synthesizes. After those five hours” we remove the cheeks from the tray, crush the sauce and strain it over the cheeks. “

