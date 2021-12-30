As the prices of digital assets had been reaching new all-time highs in 2021, many jurisdictions were increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto-based instruments.

In addition to Bitcoin crossing $ 68,000 for the first time since its inception, the year 2021 will be remembered for the historic adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. The world’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) also opened in 2021, along with many other benign regulatory developments around the world.

Taking a look at the notable global regulatory moments in 2021, Cointelegraph has picked out some of the most memorable instances of friendly crypto regulation.

1. El Salvador: The first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

The Republic of El Salvador, the smallest nation in Central America, officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021, becoming the first country in the world to do so. Bitcoin was trading at around $ 47,000 on the day of Bitcoin’s official adoption in the country.

El Salvador’s bold Bitcoin move took several months to materialize, as President Nayib Bukele had first introduced the ‘Bitcoin Law’, laying the groundwork for the use of BTC as an official payment method alongside the US dollar in June. 2021. The Salvadoran Legislative Assembly subsequently approved the law, which obtained a supermajority of 62 out of 84 votes.

Known as the “Land of the Volcanoes”, El Salvador also mobilized to deploy its volcanic activity to generate new Bitcoin. In September, President Bukele announced the construction of a volcanic geothermal-powered Bitcoin mining plant in El Salvador, making a strong case for reducing BTC’s carbon footprint. Soon after, Bukele upped the ante even further when he announced plans to establish an entire Bitcoin city, funded by BTC bonds.

While the crypto community celebrated El Salvador’s BTC push, global financial authorities such as the International Monetary Fund have expressed skepticism about the government’s move towards cryptocurrencies.

Some people in El Salvador were also unhappy with the Bitcoin Law, with some protesting against the adoption of Bitcoin due to concerns about its unstable price. Some of the protests even resulted in Bitcoin ATMs destroyed.

2. The United Arab Emirates: CZ’s new home

The UAE emerged as one of the most crypto-friendly countries in 2021, as authorities in its capital Dubai have been stepping up efforts to enable the development of the crypto industry.

In January, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced its plans to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies as part of its 2021 business plan. The DFSA subsequently issued several regulatory approvals, including one for a major product. investment firm, The Bitcoin Fund, in October. The DFSA has also been working on the regulation of investment vehicles such as security tokens and derivatives.

Regulators in the UAE have also taken various steps to officially allow and support cryptocurrency trading in various Dubai Free Economic Zones. The country has also made progress in adopting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as its postal operator issued NFTs in November to mark the 50th National Day of the federation.

In late 2021, the Dubai World Trade Center Authority said it will become a comprehensive and regulatory zone for cryptocurrencies, products, operators and exchanges.

The UAE is becoming an attractive destination for some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency companies and industry figures. In October, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly bought his first home in the “very pro-crypto” Dubai. The Chinese-Canadian business executive had previously claimed that he did not own any real estate as of April 2021.

3. Canada: Raging the Global Race for Bitcoin ETFs

Canada has earned a spot on the 2021 Most Crypto-Friendly Countries list since the moment its top securities regulator authorized the launch of the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF earlier in the year.

Launched by Canadian investment firm Purpose Investments in mid-February, Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF made an explosive debut with $ 564 million in assets under management in just five days after going public.

Canada continued to lead the global race for Bitcoin ETFs, as Fidelity Canada launched its Bitcoin Fidelity Advantage ETF and eponymous Bitcoin ETF mutual fund in December.

Not only are Canadian Bitcoin ETFs available to retail investors, they also provide significant benefits for those who open government-registered investment accounts, such as tax-free savings accounts.

In addition to the dominance of cryptocurrency ETFs, Canada has been working to introduce more clarity to its cryptocurrency regulations in recent years, officially recognizing cryptocurrency companies as money services businesses in 2020. In late 2021, the Center for Canadian Financial Reporting and Transaction Analysis issued the record of Binance’s local affiliate, Binance Canada Capital Market.

Canada ranks fourth in Bitcoin mining power, with 9.6% of the total global hash rate, according to data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electric Consumption Index.

4. Singapore: Cryptocurrencies are an “investment in a forward-looking future,” says regulator

Singapore continued to be one of the world’s largest centers for cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain companies in 2021, as the country’s regulators have done much to nurture the industry.

In November, Singapore welcomed two new institutional-grade Bitcoin funds launched by Fintonia Group, a company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Previously, MAS had officially authorized companies such as Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve and DBS Bank’s brokerage arm DBS Vickers to provide digital payment token services in the country.

DBS Bank, Singapore’s largest commercial and retail bank, is one of the largest local companies that has made a foray into the cryptocurrency sector in the last year. The firm recorded 10-fold crypto volume growth in the first quarter of 2021 after launching its cryptocurrency trading platform, DBS Digital Exchange, in late 2020.

Some companies with close ties to the Singaporean government are apparently big fans of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Robert Gutmann, CEO of New York Digital Investment Group, claimed in March that Singapore government-backed holding Temasek is a major investor in Bitcoin.

Singapore is also among the top nations in the world in terms of retail crypto adoption, with 43% of Singaporeans owning cryptocurrencies, according to a survey.

Despite local authorities welcoming the development of the cryptocurrency industry, a large number of cryptocurrency businesses have apparently not been licensed to operate in Singapore in 2021.

5. Gibraltar: New target for the Huobi exchange after the Chinese repression

Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory and one of the smallest countries in the world, has been emerging as an attractive location for crypto in 2021.

In November, Gibraltar welcomed Bullish, a new cryptocurrency exchange launched by EOS.IO protocol developer Block.one. The company’s local branch previously obtained a distributed ledger technology license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

In September, the GFSC also approved the operations of Zubr Exchange Limited, a new local cryptocurrency exchange business launched by cryptocurrency giant FTX Sam Bankman-Fried.

The government of Gibraltar has been strengthening its ties with players in the global blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. In March, the Gibraltarian minister for digital and financial services, Albert Isola, became an ambassador for the Global Blockchain Business Council, a major industry association.

Some of the world’s largest crypto exchanges entered Gibraltar in 2021 amid growing support from regulators.

Following the approval of the GFSC, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi reportedly moved its spot trading operations to its Gibraltar-based subsidiary after the cryptocurrency crackdown in China. According to the company, the Chinese operations represented at least 30% of its trading volumes and total revenue before the ban.

Crypto-Friendly Jurisdictions in 2021: Honorable Mentions

El Salvador, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Singapore and Gibraltar are not, of course, the only countries that served as an example of regulation favorable to cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Among other increasingly crypto-friendly jurisdictions is Australia, which has been actively moving to adopt new crypto regulations and became a major location for crypto-related ETF listings this year.

Liechtenstein, the world’s richest nation per capita, was the country with the most comprehensive cryptocurrency fiscal policy for the second year in a row in 2021, according to a report by PwC. Australia and Malta were in second place, followed by Germany.