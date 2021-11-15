Sometimes it is inevitable to fall into the temptation of fast-fashion and opt for a total look signed by Zara, but in the market we find other Relatively affordable firms with which to make a difference and not match the same design as the average city. Today we stop at the world of sweatshirts, these garments that are so fashionable and that are perfect to build casual looks with a sporty touch.

Years ago, sweatshirts seemed evoked to dress the youngest, however the rise of the streetwear has made them the staple of any wardrobe. Brands like Nude Project or Mod Wave Movement create designs that everyone will ask you about and that you can add to your collection if you are looking for a garment that has that “special” something.

Nude Project





We kick off with Nude Project, a young woman from the firm that we have talked about and who is giving a lot to talk about. The brand “born in Barcelona in 2019 by two young 20-year-old entrepreneurs”, has a clear motto: “By Artists, for Artists”. In this way, its ecommerce seeks to give visibility to the creative talent of artists of all kinds. The sweatshirt Pretty girls, in image, is sold out (65 euros), but its other iconic model, Paradise (64 euros), yes it is available.

Blue banana





The “X” is the icon of this popular brand whose philosophy is based on “honesty, commitment and respect”. Thus, they aim to achieve the seal of sustainability in their signature and point out that they are working to make negative carbon emissions by collaborating in United Nations environmental projects. Beyond its slogans, Banana Blue has in its catalog sweatshirts that combine timeless tones with their powerful ethnic print cross. The sweatshirt in the image is priced at 59 euros.

Arizona Vintage





Arizona Vintage is a company that works in the north of our country. On their website we read that they are looking for “unique and incomparable garments, small treasures that we find in different countries of the world and that seek to inspire a generation of people who feel, like us, a passion for adventure and new challenges”. In addition, the firm “is 100% committed to sustainability and the environment.” In its ecommerce we find garments from other firms such as Ralph Lauren or Tommy Hilfiger. The sweatshirt in the photograph is Eagle Blue and has a cost of 55 euros (before 65 euros).

Mod Wave Movement





This Spanish brand is the culprit that more and more we see the “MWM” logo on the streets of our cities. Its striking and original designs, they have conquered artists like Danna Paola or Ana Mena. Most of his designs are of character unisex and sweatshirts one of his star garments. The model Bandana it has a cost of 146.50 euros.

Brandy Melville





Okay, you all probably know Brandy Melville. Either because you are fans of the brand or because you have come across some of its stores, this firm with “minimalist” garments with a “vintage” airs has to its credit sweatshirts with as much style as the Niagara Falls model (48 euros). Usually, usually carve smallso if you want it to fit you oversize we recommend opting for a size larger than usual.

Cover photo | Nude Project

Photos | Nude Project, Banana Blue, Arizona Vintage, Brandy Melville, Mod Wave Movement