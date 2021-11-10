Well, yes, sometimes you want to get out of your comfort zone as far as makeup is concerned, and launch yourself with more daring and cane tones. As the proposal of Stradivarius, which charges us with energy in the middle of autumn, an electric blue, very intense that covers the entire mobile eyelid and part of the fixed one, and that inevitably reminds us of this other make-up from Zara. The best thing is that you don’t have to be a magician with the brushes, since the result is very easy to achieve.

On the one hand, we will need a powerful blue shadow, which we will apply without fear and on the other, a black pencil to delineate flush with the eyelashes and gain intensity in the look.









–Worth it Color Queen Eyeshadow by L’Oréal Paris, creamy textured shadow that is infused with pure pigments and oils, for a more intense and gliding pigmentation. Price 3 euros.

L’Oréal Paris Color Queen – Makeup





–Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Acqua, this shadow with a liquid texture lasts hours intact, does not crease and has a high pigmentation, price 21.99 euros.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Acqua Liquid Eyeshadow – Makeup





–Eye Shadow MAC Eyeshadow, very pigmented and intense shade in the tone In The Shadows, price 21 euros.

Eye Shadow MAC Eyeshadow





–Urban Decay eyeshadow Radium tone, a deep matte blue with a chalk effect and very high pigmentation. Price 10.50 euros.

-Urban Decay Radium shade





–Individual Eyeshadow Hot Singles Eye Shadow Nyx, a very powerful and deep blue in the Electroshock tone, price 4 euros.

EYE SHADOW INDIVIDUAL HOT SINGLES EYE SHADOW

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Stradivarius