The world of sports and adrenaline has been able to merge perfectly with the garments in our wardrobe and with the styles that we have recently worn, so much so that those garments that were born as part of a cultural movement of fans of two machines. wheels, now they are a statement of rebellion and style at the same time, therefore, the timelessness of the biker jacket makes us get the most out of it this winter betting on these garments that will surely have a secure place in your closet.

Born in the 1930s and designed for those who travel the world on a motorcycle, The biker jacket offers unmatched comfort thanks to its asymmetric zip and belt design, a design almost entirely faithful to the original that has stood the test of time, jumping from the 1950s in Marlon Brando’s films, to the 1970s with The Ramones and adapting to the extravagance of the 21st century.

Bershka faux leather jacket in black





A classic design in where the black color highlights the metallic detail of the zippers is what Bershka offers us in this version of its biker jacket that goes ideal with sports-inspired and more formal outfits for day to day. You find it available for 45.99 euros.

Black leather effect jacket

Bohmberg leather jacket





With a slightly aged look, this leather jacket in brown tone adds the effect of worn metals on your buttons and zippers. It has the inevitable belt and loops on the shoulders. You find it available for 179.90 euros.

Bohmberg Valuable Leather Jacket for Men Streetwear-Pull-up leather-Timeless classic with an unmistakably masculine biker look / Genuine leather (L) Read: The limited edition of Massimo Dutti is a luxury within our reach

Burgundy Jacket by Infinity Leather





A striking tone that also appeals to formality is burgundy, which together with burgundy and the range of dark reds star in striking pieces for this season. like this cut infinity leather jacket slim that will undoubtedly become the key to your fall looks. You find it available for 164.99 euros.

Infinity Men’s Fitted Jacket, Genuine Leather with Cross Zip Closure Retro Vintage Biker Type – Burgundy, Large

Red Bridge Faux Leather Jacket





An option of synthetic materials that will undoubtedly be perfect in your looks is this black biker jacket from Red Bridge, with functional zippers in silver tones and press studs that add to a perfect cut to emphasize your silhouette. You find it available for 69.90 euros.

Red Bridge Men’s Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket Synthetic Leather Black

Jack & Jones brown leather jacket





A twist on the classic colors in this type of garment, and taking advantage of the suede texture to give it prominence, this jacket from Jack & Jones It is, without a doubt, one of our favorites, and it is that it goes out of the conventional to adapt to all our looks. You find it available for 85.49 euros.

Jack & Jones Jjedane Biker Jacket Noos Jacket, Brown (Brown Stone Brown Stone), Small for Men

Images | Pinterest | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.