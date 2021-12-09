Approaches Christmas and with it the moment of giving To those we love the most and among friends, an increasingly common practice is to celebrate the invisible friend (a way that we all have an ideal gift but without spending a fortune).

Precisely taking this last point into account, a ceiling budget is generally established that does not involve a large expense. We have signed five very top details for less than 20. The theme? beauty, something that is usually always a success (even if our invisible friend is not crazy about makeup). These are some of our favorites to surprise these holidays:

A body oil





The oils of Nuxe have become in recent seasons a signing beauty viral in social networks and this Huile Prodigieuse is one of them. It is a combination of seven 100% vegetable oils with a dry-textured floral fragrance to apply to the entire body (including the face).

A very complete oil to use throughout the year that, according to the firm itself, has an antioxidant action, works as an “anti-pollution shield” and even reduces the appearance of stretch marks. We can also use it on the hair to hydrate (before washing). We find it on Amazon for 18.70 euros (in 100 ml format).

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Huile Florale Vapo 100 ml

A nail lamp





If our friend invisible enjoys taking care of and decorating her nailsThis ultraviolet light for quick drying UV LED lights can be an ideal gift. With it, you can get a permanent French manicure like a true professional.

It has a timer and four different modes, to fully customize each manicure. In addition, it is the best-seller on Amazon -where it has an average note of 4.3 stars among more than 700 buyers- and is today lowered by 19.99 16.99 euros.

Matifi UV Lamp for drying nails. 48W. UV LED technology.

A jade roller





Other gadget beauty that has gone viral in recent times (but has been with us for years) is the jade roller. In this case we find a pack of two rollers with different silhouettes and textures, as well as a heart-shaped stone.

A kit for massaging the cheeks, eyes, neck and even the back, which, according to the manufacturer, using them for 5 to 15 minutes a day softens puffiness and reduces fine lines. To get the most out of it, we must keep it in the refrigerator and use it cold. We found it on Amazon for 19.99 euros.

FORMIZON Jade Roller Facial and Gua Sha Massager, Facial Massage Stone Gua Sha Jade, Facial Skin Roller Massager Tool for Face, Eye, Neck and Body

A mirror with light





If our invisible friend is passionate about makeup, she will surely appreciate this gift: a table mirror with light of different intensities and x10 magnification. Is about a small flat mirror that can be taken anywhere (even in the suitcase if you go on a trip).

In addition, it comes with a practical mobile phone holder that will allow you to comfortably follow any makeup tutorial and not miss a single step. We found it on sale today on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.5 stars) for 19.99 16.99 euros.

FASCINATE Tabletop Mirror, Makeup Mirror with Phone Holder, Double Sided Cosmetic Mirror with 10X / 1X Magnification

A kit of brushes





And without abandoning makeup, we select this kit of brushes, brushes and sponge for professional-level foundation, highlighter, or eyeshadow. A very complete little detail from Real Techniques Everyday Essentials, perfect for daily or even party makeup, as it includes the essentials.

The pack comes with a blush brush, two sponges (or beauty blender for connoisseurs) for the face, an eyeshadow brush, a fixing brush and a professional face brush presented in a gift box by 25.99 19.75 euros.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush, Sponge and Brushes Set





And to decorate our gifts, we first have to find the one that our favorite people want the most. In Amazon we find some ideas for the most kitchens, coffee-loving connoisseurs or those who love the world beauty:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 50.01 euros.

