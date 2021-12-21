Giving is an act of love, you have to dedicate time to it, get to know the other person and find the gift that will surprise them. But if we don’t have much skill with crafts, wrapping the detail can detract from all the effort.

Fortunately, there are small ornaments ideal to decorate our gifts without the need for special skills. A couple of signings for sale on Amazon that will decorate our gift in a resultona way without complications:





The first option is a pack of adhesive rolls or how they are known in the world of kraft: washi tape. A more detailed (and more beautiful by the way) way to glue the wrapping paper than the classic transparent tape.

The pack comes with 20 rolls with inspiration print vintage very appropriate for this time of year but it is also suitable at other times -for birthday gifts for example- or even to decorate objects such as pencils or notebooks. We found it on Amazon for 13.99 euros.

20 Vintage Masking Tape Rolls





Very complete is this set of 200 pieces to decorate our gifts: from strings in different shades (natural and with striped pattern), to labels or Christmas design pendants like snowflakes. All this in a kraft style that is as simple as it is easy to combine with almost any wrapping paper.

On the labels, we can write the name of the person who is going to receive it, so in addition to decorating they are very practical. We found it on sale on Amazon today for just 11.99 10.99 euros (shipping included).

200 Pieces 12 Styles Christmas Paper Labels





But to personalize in a much more original way, we have signed this very elaborate detail: a round wooden tag with the name of our favorite person. An option that we can tie to each gift with a string and that we can also reuse later to decorate the Christmas tree (with this detail we hardly have to struggle with the choice of paper).

Each wooden ball has a price on Amazon and if you order them now, you can receive them just in time for Christmas 3.95 euros (if not, you can always use them at Reyes).

Personalized Wooden Christmas Balls String Included





Another way to present our gifts that we can use to decorate the tree is this pack of boxes in the shape of a Christmas house made of kraft paper. A super complete set with 50 boxes in total and natural finish rope to close them (and hang them on the tree branches).

Its measurements -10.5 cm x 7 cm x 5 cm- are perfect for small gifts (the best ones) or to fill them with sweets and surprise the little ones in the house. We find them on sale today on Amazon for just 17.99 15.99 euros.

Christmas party gift boxes





If the gift we want to wrap is particularly fragile or we want to create a bit of anticipation by hiding the gifts in a large box, this pack of colored balls is ideal. We can put several gifts in a box and that the person in question has to look among them, in addition, it is super colorful and very original.

We find them in Amazon Where they are sold in a pack of two bags with a total weight of 50 grams for only 13.99 euros (home delivery included as long as you are subscribed to Prime).

Amosfun 2 packs of styrofoam balls

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 29.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 299 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

