Christmas is coming and with it the Invisible Friend. It is an event that It is usually celebrated at company dinners or on Christmas Eve (although each one does it when he wants) and it is still an excuse to give a gift to our friends, family or colleagues.

The Invisible Friend mechanic is straightforward. Each of the participants must give an anonymous gift to another, and this one to another, and so on until everyone receives something, always with a maximum amount that is usually agreed in advance. Who gives away to whom is decided by lottery. If only three people participate, it is easy to do it, but if you plan to celebrate the Invisible Friend at a dinner with many attendees, things change.

Let the apps match the Invisible Friend for you

Fortunately, there are several applications that allow you to do the draw easily, quickly and from your mobile. In this article we have tested and recommend five apps that work well and do the job for both Android and iOS. Any of them will help you organize the Invisible Friend from the phone.

Invisible Friend – Secret Santa

Secret Santa is available for iOS and it is one of the simplest. You just have to add the names of the participants and select which people should not be paired (for example, you and your partner). When you’ve configured the exceptions, go ahead and hit “Next” as many times as there are participants. Secret Santa will tell you who should gift to whom, including you.

On Android there is a very similar application which is also called Secret Santa. It is free and works exactly the same, although it is not from the same developer. Even so, given its similarity, we put it in this same section.

Secret Santa App

Invisible friend 22

Invisible Friend 22 works in a similar way to the previous ones, although is something more complete. First you have to create a group and give it a name (you can do as many as you want). Then you must set a maximum budget, set a deadline and, if any, write the conditions of the gift.

When you have the group created, the easiest thing to do is share its link through an app like WhatsApp with all the participants. These will have to download the app and they will be added to the group automatically. When everyone is there, you, as the administrator, will have to click on “Make a giveaway” for the app to decide who gives to whom. You can also send the results by mail.

It has a paid version (3.19 euros via in-app) that allows you to remove advertising, send the results through a better email service, add exceptions and edit the members. For 0.99 euros you can do the same in a single group. Be that as it may, the free version is more than enough. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Invisible Friend 22: Organize your free giveaway

Secret Friend

Secret Amigo is available for iOS and offers everything you need to run anonymous giveaways. You can create as many lists as you want (for family, work, friends …), add the conditions to choose the gifts and let the application perform the pairing. She will be the one who is in charge of sending the different participants to whom it is up to whom.

This application has a modern and very attractive design, is one of the best in this field. It is available in Spanish, has no advertising and does not offer in-app purchases. If you have an iPhone, it is one of the best choices you can make.

Secret Friend

Secret Friend Giveaway

With this app for Android you can carry out raffles both remotely and in person, depending on how you do the pairing. In both cases you must include the name of the participants and, once the raffle is done, you can share the results so that each person knows who they should give the gift to.

You do not need to fill in too much data as the app is simple and does not do much else apart from crossing the participants. The only downside is that offers some ads to fund development.

Secret Friend Giveaway

Invisible Friend App

We finish this compilation with another app for Android that serves to do the draw in person: Invisible Friend App. Although its interface is not the most beautiful in the world, it fulfills its objective and works well. You just have to create a group, add as many participants as you want (marking, if you wish, who you do not want that person to give as gifts) and make the raffle.

The app will select a random person who will have to pick up the phone and hit the “Get name” button without anyone seeing it. When you do this, a piece of paper will appear with the name of the participant to whom you have to give a gift. Repeat the process with all the people and you will have the giveaway finished in a couple of minutes.