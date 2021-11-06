Emojis are fine on their own, but even better if they look minimally like you. For this reason, lately the apps that allow you create custom emojis based on your face, both automatically and manually.

Here we have selected five apps to create emojis on Android for free and without much complication. In most cases you only need to take a photo for the avatar to be generated, while in others you must create your digital doppelgänger by choosing the components that most resemble you.

Bitmoji

Few apps have as much experience with digital avatars as Bitmoji, a company founded in 2007 and acquired by Snapchat owners in 2016. As such, integrates particularly well with Snapchat, although you can also share your creations in other apps such as WhatsApp, LINE, Messenger or Telegram.

To create a custom avatar you just need to take a selfie and the app will automatically generate your digital copy. If you are not very convinced with the result, you can modify skin tones, eyes, hairstyles and other elements.

Bitmoji: your personal emoji

Gboard

Gboard is a keyboard app, but it’s where Google’s emoji / sticker / thumbnail generator has ended up after Allo’s passing. The truth is that the function is a bit hidden, buried on the sticker list available.

The operation is the same as in Bitmoji: you take a photo and the application does the rest, although later you will be able to edit colors, tones and the different elements. Today three sticker packages are generated based on your face: Emoji thumbnails, Cute miniatures and Cheeky miniatures.

Gboard – the Google keyboard

Zepetto

If we were to define Zepeto in one sentence, the easiest thing would be to say that it’s like Bitmoji but in 3D. As in the previous two, you take a photo with the front camera and the application generates your digital copy.

Yes indeed, dressing your digital self is going to cost you almost as much as dressing your real self, since most of the items and costumes require the payment of coins and diamonds. For the rest, after creating your character you can choose one of the poses -also animated- and share them with other applications.

ZEPETO

FaceQ

If you are looking for something more cartoonish, another option at your disposal is FaceQ. In this case you cannot use the camera to advance the work, but instead you will have to create your avatar manually, choosing each part of the body until you are satisfied with the result.

FaceQ is not as complex as the previous applications, but after creating your avatar you can choose between different ready-to-wear expressions and outfits. At any time you can record the image on your mobile or share it with other apps.

FaceQ

Memoji

Finally, we have an application that gives a different meaning to that of creating emojis with your face. Yes, technically that’s what it does, but literally. The app provides you with a handful of ways and you can place your face on them.

After creating one of these shapes, you can customize them adding eyes and mouths with different expressions, glasses, masks, hats and other elements. The result is in most cases disastrous, but everything is getting.