Whether you are fond of cooking on Sunday for the whole week (what our grandmothers have done all their lives that we now call bath cooking), as if you are thinking about the one that is coming this Christmas, having the right utensils to freeze leftovers it is essential to save us time and money.

And contrary to what it may seem, there are many more options in addition to the traditional one. tupperware that your mother keeps like gold in cloth and today we have compiled them all (at least all the interesting ones for sale on Amazon):

A vacuum sealer

The vacuum sealer is one of the most practical options, especially if we have little space in the freezer. We can classify and preserve an endless number of dishes occupying the minimum space (specifically a bag.

And getting the best-selling packaging machine on Amazon doesn’t mean spending a fortune, because this Bonsenkitchen 4-in-1 (combines seal-vacuum, seal, dry mode-wet mode four sealing functions) is on sale today thanks to the Black Friday offers for 55.99 49.99 euros.





Bonsenkitchen 4 in 1 Vacuum Sealer for Domestic and Commercial Use, 140W, Vacuum Sealing Machine for Dry and Wet Food, Including Vacuum Roll 28 x 300 cm and 10 Bags, Silver, VS3801

The tupper of a lifetime

That there are infinite new possibilities does not imply that the usual is still a great bet. The proof are these 8 tuppers or glass containers, with hermetic closure, stackable and resistant not only to the low temperatures of the freezer, they are also suitable for the dishwasher or even the oven.

They have a classic rectangular design with plastic caps and we can find them today discounted (we just have to select the coupon under the price) for only 49.99 39.99 euros (the complete pack of eight tuppers).





Food Containers [8 Pieza 1000 ml] -Airtight Glass Food Containers -Food Containers -Glass Container Set Dishwasher Safe Microwave Freezer

For your grandmother’s croquettes

Few acts of love are as wonderful as preparing croquettes And if the one who makes them is your grandmother (or grandfather, who may also have a hand), it is a treasure that cannot be wasted. To freeze them properly, at the height of their value (or almost), this special container for croquettes is the definitive purchase.

They come in a set of 20, 40 or 60 trays for ten croquettes each, so we can keep a lot of croquettes in perfect condition so that they last until the next visit home. We found it on Amazon from only 10.99 4.99 euros.





Freeze Croquettes Mold Bl / 20 Global Bosq 10 Ud Read: Homemade quince paste. Elaborate and delicious dessert recipe

The option that respects the environment

If the idea of pack in sachets We like it and it seems practical, but we do not want to resort to plastic bags or containers, this pack of kraft paper bags may be our best choice. It is an original box with 250 bags made of 100% recyclable and reusable materials.

In addition, they are designed in such a way that they promise to preserve flavors, aromas and textures for up to eight days longer than other traditional packaging. We find them on Amazon from 19.99 euros (depending on the amount we choose).





DYD – Karft paper bags for freezing, preserving and storing food and fresh food

For creams, broths or porridges

Freezing solid dishes such as meat is not the same as preserving creams, porridges or soups, for which we can opt for containers in the shape of a jar, thus making better use of the freezer space.

Our latest addition to these is precisely these stackable hermetically sealed preservation jars. They are sold in packs of six with 200 milliliters of capacity each and are made of specific BPA-free food materials. We found it on Amazon for 17.70 euros.





BÉABA Set of 6 Preservation Jars, Stackable and Clip-on Containers, 100% airtight with Graduation, Freezing, 6×200 ml, Blue / Yellow

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 55.24 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 305.15 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

