2022 is on track to become one of the hottest years in the electric car category. The offer is going to be expanded with different options, but we already know that there is another one that will join the contest, first in the United States, and later in Europe: the Fisker Ocean is now ready to go into production at the Magna factories. in Austria.

The latest generation of electric cars that are coming to the market not only have the important virtue that they do not emit CO2, but they have also been specially designed to win over customers who have a true passion for technology and design. The truth is that 2022 is going to be a year that is truly interested and full of novelties, because all those that will come to Europe from local manufacturers will be joined by another that we had more forgotten.

The new Fisker Ocean He is going to be one of the real stars, because after several presentations and previews he is ready to enter across Magna International production lines, the new Magna Steyr. Those of Fisker have seriously bet on the experience of this international engineering consultancy, so that the units will leave from the facilities of Graz, in Austria, for the United States market from yesterday, November 17, 2021. The firm also intends to break into Europe, but will do so later, closer to the middle of the decade.

The Fisker Ocean is an electric SUV with a very technological interior

Production of the Fisker Ocean starts in Graz, Austria

The Fisker model is precisely one of the electric ones that have the ability to dominate the market due to its avant-garde design inside and out, and the interior, with a minimalist style but without renouncing a high level of technology and a large interior space. What do your 4.64 meters long, and almost three meters in the wheelbase, positioning itself in the market as a serious opponent for the BMW iX3.

Inside, the Ocean has a very elegant dashboard featuring a dashboard. 9.8-inch digital instruments and a touchscreen in the center console space, from which the infotainment platform is operated with nothing less than 16 inches. Henrik Fisker himself has also announced the range of versions with which the new Ocean will be sold in the United States: «Sport», «Ultra» and «Extreme“, All three equipped with powerful batteries -” Touring Range “, offering a maximum range of 402 kilometers, while the two most exclusive have the” Hyper Range “battery – and the following specifications.

specs Sport Ultra Extreme Motor Front engine Dual motor with rear disconnect Dual motor with rear disconnect Power 275 hp 540 hp 550 hp Acceleration 0-100 km / h 6.9 s 3.9 s 3.6 s Traction Lead Smart total Smart total Autonomy * 402 km 547 km 563 km

* Figures with a single charge and estimated maximum autonomy