First video teaser for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

During panel de Dragon Ball at Comic-Con @ Home 2021, we were given the first details about the film, including its official name and first look at the revamped designs of Goku and Piccolo. In case you’ve been wanting more, a short reveal teaser was also released that you can watch below.

In Twitter, the account of DBHype shared the first teaser of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and here you can see it:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – THE MOVIE REVEAL TEASER Release: 2022 pic.twitter.com/yJdluGd9O7 – DBHype (@ DbsHype1) July 23, 2021

Unfortunately, the teaser does not show much about the feature film but it does offer us a brief preview of the type of animations we can expect from the film and yes, everything seems to indicate that the animation level will be equal to or higher than that of DBS: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is slated to premiere sometime in 2022.

