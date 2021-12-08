First trailer for the Halo series on TGA

The Game Awards 2021 will take place in a matter of days. In this way, this event will have a large number of advertisements of all kinds. Thus, it was recently confirmed that During this celebration we will finally see the first trailer of the series of Halo.

A couple of weeks ago a small teaser was revealed where we only saw the back of Master Chief. Fortunately, During the presentation on November 9, we will have a better look at the production that has been in development for years. Maybe even a release date will be confirmed. We can only wait.

Although at the moment it is unknown when the series will premiere, it has been mentioned that ViacomCBS will be the right platform to enjoy this program in the United States, while the rest of the world will need a subscription to Paramount + to find out if this adaptation pays homage to the Xbox franchise or not.

In the meantime, we remind you that Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8. Similarly, The Game Awards will be held on December 9. On related topics, this celebration will have big announcements. On the other hand, 343 Industries will allow you to replay missions from the Halo Infinite.

Via: Halo