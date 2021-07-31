The work of Ridley scott will continue to expand. To the recent announcement of his next epic film, The last duel, his next dramatic story is added. It will be a production in which you will explore part of the history behind one of the most important fashion firms in the history of mankind. From the outset, the cast is more than exciting and the trailer of House of gucci invites illusion.

The director has the work of Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. Through them, three decades of the family will be explored, delving into topics such as love, the development of the firm, various betrayals, the deterioration of some issues and even the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Prestige, rise and decline will be essential topics throughout the story.

The movie is inspired by The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed written by Sara Gay Forden. Judging by the first images of the trailer of House of gucci, the feeling is that it could be one of the movies of the year.

The trailer for House of gucci

The script of House of gucci It was developed by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. They are joined by Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam, who are part of the production team along with Ridley Scott. On the other hand, executive production includes names like Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Aidan Elliott and Marco Valerio Pugini.

Apparently in the trailer for House of gucci, fashion will play an important role. How not? Is about one of the most prestigious firms and traditional aspects of the industry, since its foundation in 1921. However, this aspect will only be an excuse to explore other issues, such as family tensions, the influence that power generates, part of the Italian culture and landscape, among other topics .

In this way, Ridley Scott will present two productions this year that describe part of his professional profile, drama and action being the axes of his productions. The last duel Y House of Gucci, seen what has been seen, it could compete with each other for a space within the next awards. This is interpreted due to the director’s tradition as the strength suggested by the trailers for each film.

Actors: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino

The trailer for House of gucci served to see part of the chemistry that the main cast will have. Next, the list with the main actors and the respective character that they will perform within the production.

Al Pacino will play Aldo Gucci.

Jeremy Irons will be Rodolfo Gucci.

Lady Gaga will act as Patrizia Reggiani.

Adam Driver will be Maurizio Gucci.

Jared Leto will play Paolo Gucci.

Salma Hayek will be Pina Auriemma.

Camille Cottin will act as Paola Franchi.

The trailer for House of gucci suggests that Lady Gaga and Jared Leto will have a lot of space within the story. Leto’s makeup, in particular, is surprising. The film, if nothing changes, will be released on November 24. Contrary to the practice of some production companies, this release will occur only in theaters.