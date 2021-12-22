After making his debut in the second post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios finally released the first official trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the many films that the production company will premiere in 2022. Following in the wake of Loki Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, The sorcerer’s new will focus your narrative on the theme of the multiverse, yet take it to the next level.

As multiple theories speculated, the character of Benedict Cumberbatch will not be alone in his adventure. In ‌Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we can also see the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), who already had her own series on Disney Plus. In fact, from what we see in the trailer, it is Doctor Strange himself who comes to her for help.

Who the hell is the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Yes, we too were perplexed when we saw the evil version of Doctor Strange. It is worth mentioning that this variant appeared in What would happen if…?, the animated series that caused a sensation in recent months. This makes it clear to us that Marvel is turning to all its productions to take advantage of the multiverse.

An iconic comic book villain is also present in the trailer, Shuma-Gorath. The fearsome creature first appeared in Marvel Premiere # 5, published in 1972. He is one of the main and most dangerous antagonists of the sorcerer. Has the ability to exist in various universes and basically he is an immortal being. He can also shapeshift, teleport, and destroy realities, among other “abilities” that he will surely expose in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Finally, another character that appears briefly in the trailer is America Chavez, who made comic history as the first LGBT Latina heroine. His interpretation is provided by Xochitl Gomez, whom we have seen in productions such as The Baby-Sitters Club Y Peoplefied, among other. Thus, Phase 4 continues to open its doors new superheroes. If nothing unforeseen arises, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released exclusively in theaters on May 6, 2022.